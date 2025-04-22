Berne-Knox-Westerlo Basketball Player Making National Headlines

A 17-year-old at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School (BKWHS) is proving that sometimes, our perceived weaknesses can actually be our biggest strengths. Dayne Coates was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome—a neurological disorder characterized by sudden and repetitive movements or vocalizations called “tics”—at 3 years old. Now a junior point guard, the basketball player has struggled with extreme frustration over how the syndrome impacts his game.

It started during his freshman season. His elbow would kick out, despite his best efforts to keep it in. After years of determination and concentration, his shot is still untraditional, yes, but it works. It goes like this: While loading his shot, his right shooting hand separates from the ball; his left hand guides the ball up his right elbow to his shooting hand; then he launches it.

Coates’ unique shot gained national attention at the Bulldogs’ game against Whitehall in February, in which he scored four three-pointers and reached a game-high of 16 points. Ultimately, BKWHS emerged from the season undefeated (26-0) and earned a spot at the Class C state title game (which they won, 63-47, against Honeoye). Coincidence? We think not.

While the point guard’s family, girlfriend, and teammates have long recognized his potential for exceptional performance, it’s been a slower process for Coates himself to truly feel confident in his abilities. Nevertheless, it seems he’s finally coming into his own thanks to his support system’s belief in him, his faith, and, likely, the validation that comes from receiving more than 25 million views on a video of you playing the sport you love.

If you take anything from his story, let it be this: That thing that you’re so hard on yourself about? It might just be your superpower.