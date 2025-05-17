CRL’s May/June 2025 Horoscope

Illustrations By Robert Risko

If you run into Dominick Purnomo this June, wish him a happy birthday. The Capital Region restaurateur, sommelier, and community leader, who’s best known for his local restaurants dp An American Brasserie and Yono’s, is a Gemini who will celebrate his 45th birthday on June 13.

Gemini

May 21–June 20

The blessings just keep coming for you, sweet Gemini, and this time it’s raining abundance all over! Jupiter, the great benefic planet, moves into your financial space, bringing expansion to all things involved in safety, stability, and material wealth. The adage “too much of a good thing” can be applied here as well since Jupiter only has one setting: more. Keep that in mind as you become the beneficiary of beautiful gifts and opportunities. Allow your cup to overflow and as you are blessed, become a blessing to others.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Welcome to your transformation era, dear Cancer. Over the next year, you will experience massive shifts in your self-identity and relationships. This is the butterfly phase of the metamorphosis you’ve been undergoing recently. Time to reintroduce yourself to the world. The next chapter is beginning, and new paths are finally opening up to you. What you choose to care for and tend to will set the tone for the next phase of the journey. This is an exciting time for you as you settle into your new reality—but don’t forget that you are still shaping your future with the choices you make today.

Leo

July 23–August 22

Your future has been top of mind lately, and for good reason. Contemplating the next steps is second nature to the cunning king of the jungle, who’s always ready to pounce on fortuitous chances to come out on top. The possibilities seem plentiful and exciting during this time, so be ready to grab hold of any and all passing opportunities and let them take you to new heights! Your daily habits shape your future reality, so it’s important to focus your attention on the little things that add up to the big picture. Planning now will pay off in big ways later.

Virgo

August 23–September 22

There are fun times ahead, Virgo loves, and they are so well deserved. Your life is about to take a vibrant turn, so kick back, relax, and truly enjoy what life has to offer. (Spoiler alert: It’s a lot!) Your hard work and dedication are being rewarded right now, but that doesn’t mean the abundance flow is drying up anytime soon. This is a perfect time to start planning fun future projects and setting aside funds for upcoming trips and endeavors. Investing in your social and creative environments now will keep the good times coming. After all, why stop now? You could get used to this.

Libra

September 23–October 22

It’s time to get your house (and life) in order, sweet Libra. The more you expand your inner and outer self through reflection, dedication, and discipline, the more you will experience growth in your personal and public life that will set the tone for your next-level lifestyle. Once again, it’s all about the balance of energies for you. Achieving harmony in differing aspects in life is key to your happiness: Remember that. The flow of life demands a give and take, so make sure you’re honoring that universal agreement. What goes makes space for what’s coming in; be flexible to keep the wheel of life turning towards you.

Scorpio

October 23–November 21

You’ve got big dreams and wishes but may be feeling restricted on exactly how to make them come true—and that’s definitely frustrating for the quick-thinking Scorpio. Do what you can with what you have for now; the blockages will clear when they’re supposed to. If you can’t take that trip to Japan right now, immerse yourself in books or shows about it and expand your knowledge and connection to the people and place in the meantime. While we’re feeding our minds, let’s also use this time to properly care for our bodies. Developing or improving on a healthy daily routine now will pay off immensely in the future.

Sagittarius

November 22–December 21

What good is the good life if you don’t have anyone with whom to enjoy it? This may be the question of the moment as you could be experiencing sudden flows of abundance and be asking yourself if the price to pay is worth it. Reevaluating your priorities is suggested at this time. The people you hang out with and the things you spend time on might deserve a second glance. Outgrowing outdated versions of yourself is what feeds the expansion a Sagittarius craves. This time of reflection is what will determine what the next evolution of your life can look like. Use your library of gained wisdom to choose the best path for you.

Capricorn

December 22–January 19

Must be love on the brain for you, sweet Capricorn, since your area of relationships is getting a boost of luck and abundance from generous Jupiter. Whether you’re in the beginning stages of love or rekindling a current partnership, the urge to follow your heart will be strong at this time. Conversely, you may feel restricted when it comes to making moves in home or career. Evaluate what wants to open up and what doesn’t to gain insight on which paths to follow. Your self-confidence could be soaring during these transits, and why not? You have always been the ultimate baddie.

Aquarius

January 20–February 18

Continuing to apply the same energy to problems without yielding different results is clearly not the move, Aquarius. Time to get creative and try new things to shake up those boring, outdated routines. Dust off the cobwebs and dig deep into that expansive mind of yours. Get weird with it; you know it’ll hold your interest longer that way. And don’t worry too much about the small stuff going awry. Things break down and need replacing. Just like life, everything operates in cycles. Focus on what you can control and breathe through the rest. This time can have a strong health aspect to it as well; habits developed now will prove beneficial in the long run.

Pisces

February 19–March 20

Life is meant to be lived and enjoyed with special people—that’s no doubt a core belief of yours, Pisces. While you may find yourself in an abundance of social opportunities and fun engagements, the means to which you can fully participate in them may not be as free-flowing at this time. While frustrating, this transit is meant to help you learn how to tap into other resources. Get creative with your thinking, involve your friends, and discover new avenues to what abundance can look and feel like. They do say the best things in life are free; this is the time to really find out how beautiful this world is all on its own.

Aries

March 21–April 19

It’s time to focus on what matters most, dear Aries. And if you are unsure what your center of attention should be, don’t worry! The stars are highlighting the areas of importance for you. Most notably, the search for who you are now and how that aligns with who you want to be will be a major theme in the coming months. Saturn, the planet of discipline, responsibilities, and long-term goals is moving into your area of identity and will ask you to be honest about your life trajectory. You will also experience some beautiful changes in your home life and sense of foundation, as well as the opportunity to heal any mother wounds that may linger.

Taurus

April 20–May 20

If there was ever a time to stop and appreciate the little things in life, it’s now. The rose-colored glasses are on, but all eyes are wide open and primed to take in the beauty that comes with being able to experience the magic in everyday simplicity. The desire to expand beyond your current state is calling you like the Jumanji drums and will soon be too much to ignore. This is the season to breathe, find gratitude in everything, and connect deeper into your close, personal relationships. Discovering what matters most to you is the entire point of this journey. Pay attention and move in the direction of peace and love.