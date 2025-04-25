follow us

Recipe: Cranberry Bog’s Chicken Frangelico

Photography by AM Knizek Photo

Wolf Road bar and restaurant Cranberry Bog closed down in 2001 after 24 years in business. Now, all that’s left of the popular hangout are drunken memories—and this recipe, saved all these years by regular customer and CRL COO Tina Galante.

“I simply needed the recipe because it was so good,” recalls CRL’s Tina Galante, who has kept a hand-written version of Cranberry Bog’s Chicken Frangelico recipe all these years. “I had to get to the chef, and cocktails were involved, so I was way bolder. I wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

 

Cranberry Bog’s Chicken Frangelico

Serves 1

Ingredients

8 oz chicken breast, pounded

Flour, to dust

2 oz plus 1 tsp butter

3 shiitake mushrooms, sliced

6 pecans

2 oz Frangelico liqueur

1 oz honey mustard sauce

1 oz brown sauce

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

1. Heat 2oz butter in sauté pan.

2. Dust chicken with flour and add to pan.

3. Add mushrooms and pecans and cook until tender.

4. Deglaze with wine, the rest of the butter, and the brown sauce.

5. Add salt and pepper to taste, as well as honey mustard.

6. Reduce until sauce reaches a smooth, creamy consistency, and serve.

