Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0515
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0518
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0528
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0537
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0549
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0562
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0653
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0672
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0717
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0728
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0729
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0735
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0760
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0790
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0796
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0805
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0825
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0840
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0845
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0864
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0897
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0902
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1067
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1109
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1113
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1119
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1129
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1154
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1161
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1167
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1214
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1237
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1249
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1255
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1276
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1289
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1307
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1315
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1321
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1328
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1337
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1348
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1357
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1364
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1378
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1390
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1397
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1427
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1532
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1539
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1603
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1613
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1625
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1657
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1693
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1737
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0556
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0565
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0598
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0616
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0646
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0710
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0772
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0812
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_0850
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1002
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1058-2
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1090
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1468
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1527
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1554
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1740
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1076
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1032
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1731
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1583
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1494
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1487
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1483
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress
Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.
_MG_1081
(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Source:
Last Thursday, Saratoga Living hosted our second annual Overdress to Impress event, presented by Keeler Motor Car Company with cosponsors N. Fox Jewelers and California Closets. While the photos in the gallery above speak for themselves, you can read all about the fashionable evening on Saratoga Living After Hours.