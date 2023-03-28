fbpx

Scenes From the Second Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas came out in full force for our see-and-be-seen event.

(Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency)
Last Thursday, Saratoga Living hosted our second annual Overdress to Impress event, presented by Keeler Motor Car Company with cosponsors N. Fox Jewelers and California Closets. While the photos in the gallery above speak for themselves, you can read all about the fashionable evening on Saratoga Living After Hours.

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 