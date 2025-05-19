The 2025 Bestie Awards: Food & Drink

Welcome back, besties! Our second and final Besties issue of the year is here, and this time we’re bringing you a comprehensive guide to the best of the Capital Region’s bar and restaurant scene. How did we come up with this list, you ask? We didn’t; you did! The Bestie Awards are the area’s longest running “best of” survey that invites locals to cast their votes in more than 200 categories spanning from coffee and cookies to law firm and landscaper. But voters don’t just select from a drop-down list of options—they actually write in their votes, making for a final list of winners that is 100 percent the word of the people. Did your favorite restaurants make the cut? Turn the page to find out.
Who’s hungry?
(above) At Loudonville’s Genoa Importing, which this year won Best Sandwich, the possibilities are practically endless. To help you decide, the menu features 43 specialty permutations of hot and cold subs, including these standout sammies, pictured from left to right:
THE JULIA: smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, sun-dried tomato paste, and pesto mayo
THE ANTHONY: chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olive oil, and balsamic glaze
TURKEY CLUB: enough said.
N.F.L CLASSIC: roast beef, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Russian
THE DANIELLE: hot soppressata, mortadella, prosciutto, pepper ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house Italian
Photo by Konrad Odhiambo
APPETIZER
Verdile’s Restaurant
572 2nd Avenue, Troy
518.235.8879
verdile.com
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub
95 Everett Road, Albany
518.472.0522
367 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.475.1111
swiftyspub.com
BAGELS
Uncommon Grounds has been a Capital Region coffee-and-bagel empire for quite a while, and in the last few months, that empire has gotten even bigger. In September of last year, the brand opened a new spot on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury, and earlier this year, added locations in North Greenbush, at the Empire State Plaza concourse, and at Albany Airport. The mass expansion isn’t over yet either: A new Uncommon location is set for the former Bruegger’s Bagel store in Delaware Plaza in Delmar. Sounds like a recipe for future Bestie domination to us!
Uncommon Grounds
Multiple Locations
uncommongrounds.com
Pearl’s Bagels and Bakery
16 Picotte Drive, Albany
pearlsalbany.com
West End Bagels
5 Southside Drive, Clifton Park
518.952.4762
westendbagels.com
BAKERY
Bella Napoli
672 New Loudon Road, Latham
518.783.0196
721 River Street, Troy
518.274.8277
bellanapolibakery.com
Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery
376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.439.6537
perfectblendcafe.com
Villa Italia Bakery
226 Broadway, Schenectady
518.355.1144
villaitaliabakery.com
BBQ JOINT
Miller’s Backyard BBQ
1 Niver Street, Cohoes
518.238.3613
millersbackyardbbqllc.com
PJ’s Bar-B-QSA
1 Kaydeross Avenue West
Saratoga Springs
518.583.2445
pjsbarbqsa.com
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
377 River Street, Troy
518.308.0400
dinosaurbarbque.com
BLOODY MARY
Higher Ground Distilling Company
2513 Route 30, Mayfield
518.527.5490
highergrounddistilling.com
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern
Multiple Locations
tipsymoosetavern.com
BREAD
The Placid Baker
250 Broadway, Troy
518.925.2232
theplacidbaker.com
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Avenue, Albany
518.438.3540
bountifulbread.com
Perreca’s
31-33 North Jay Street, Schenectady
518.372.1875
perrecas.com
BREAKFAST/BRUNCH
Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery
47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs
518.871.1780
sweetmimiscafe.com
Cafe Madison
1108 Madison Avenue, Albany
518.935.1094
359 Northern Boulevard, Albany
518.898.9630
cafemadisonalbany.com
Iron Gate Cafe
182A Washington Avenue, Albany
518.445.3555
irongatecafe.com
BREWERY
Brown’s Brewing Company
417 River Street, Troy
518.273.2337
50 Factory Hill Road, North Hoosick
518.205.5049
brownsbrewing.com
Stump City Brewing
521 West Fulton Street, Gloversville
518.831.0722
stumpcitybrewery.com
Druthers Brewing Company
Multiple Locations
druthersbrewing.com
BURGER
Nighthawks Restaurant & Bar
461 Broadway, Troy
518.272.1000
nighthawkstroy.com
Illusive Restaurant and Bar
3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer
518.977.3602
illusives.com
Hamlet & Ghost
24 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
518.450.7287
hamletandghost.com
CAKES
Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe
390 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
518.477.2140
zacharypastryshoppe.com
Villa Italia Bakery
226 Broadway, Schenectady
518.355.1144
villaitaliabakery.com
Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery
376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.439.6537
perfectblendcafe.com
CALAMARI
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
Verdile’s Restaurant
572 2nd Avenue, Troy
518.235.8879
verdile.com
DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant & Bar
214 Main Street, Hudson Falls
518.409.8187
denatales.com
CHICKEN WINGS
Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar
14 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs
518.583.0003
harveyspub.com
Rusty Nail Grill and Tavern
1781 Route 9, Clifton Park
518.371.9875
myfavoritetaverns.com
Illusive Restaurant and Bar
3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer
518.977.3602
illusives.com
CHILI
Otis and Olivers
30 Mill Road, Latham
518.785.9291
otisandolivers.com
The Towne Tavern
2850 Route 43, Averill Park
518.674.3040
thetownetavern.com
Carson’s Woodside Tavern
57 Route 9P, Malta
518.584.9791
carsonswoodside.com
CHOCOLATE SHOP/ CANDY STORE
Krause’s Homemade Candy
1609 Central Avenue, Albany
518.869.3950
krausescandy.com
Uncle Sam’s Candy
594 New Loudon Road, Latham
518.608.4949
2571 Albany Street, Schenectady
518.372.2243
unclesamscandy.com
Candy Kraft Candies
2575 Western Avenue, Altamont
518.355.1860
candykraft.com
CHOWDER
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
fin-your fishmonger
2050 Western Avenue, Guilderland
518.452.4565
finshops.com
Dunning Street Station
2853 Route 9, Malta
518.587.2000
dunningstreetstation.com
CIDER DOUGHNUTS
Indian Ladder Farms
342 Altamont Road, Altamont
518.724.9455
indianladderfarms.com
Golden Harvest Farms
3074 Route 9, Valatie
518.758.7683
goldenharvestfarms.com
Lakeside Farms
336 Schauber Road, Ballston Lake
518.339.8359
lakesidefarmscidermill.com
COFFEE
Uncommon Grounds
Multiple Locations
uncommongrounds.com
Stewart’s Shops
Multiple Locations
stewartsshops.com
Graham’s Coffee Parlor
3406 State Street, Schenectady
518.527.1202
grahamscoffeeparlor.com
COOKIES
The Cookie Factory
520 Congress Street, Troy
518.268.1060
1705 Route 9, Clifton Park
518.280.7644
cookiefactoryllc.com
Villa Italia
226 Broadway, Schenectady
518.355.1144
villaitaliabakery.com
Bella Napoli
672 New Loudon Road, Latham
518.783.0196
21 River Street, Troy
518.274.8277
bellanapolibakery.com
CUPCAKES
Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery
376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.439.6537
perfectblendcafe.com
Coccadotts Cake Shop
1179 Central Avenue, Albany
518.438.4937
coccadotts.com
Bella Napoli (tie)
672 New Loudon Road, Latham
518.783.0196
21 River Street, Troy
518.274.8277
bellanapolibakery.com
Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe (tie)
390 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
518.477.2140
zacharyspastryshoppe.com
DELI
McCarroll’s The Village Butcher & Deli
406 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar
518.478.9651
delmarmarketplace.com
Pellegrino’s Importing
1197 Central Avenue, Albany
518.459.4472
pellegrinosimporting.com
Cardona’s Market
Multiple Locations
cardonasmarket.com
DINER
Soon, you may be able to get your favorite diner fare a little farther north. As of this spring, Alexis Diner owner Alexi Lekkas had submitted a proposal to open Alexi’s at the Airport, a sit-down restaurant located at the Saratoga County Airport. (Though the airport is private, the restaurant would be open to the public.) Lekkas has plans to serve a smaller menu that still embodies the Alexis spirit with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a full bar. At press time, he was targeting a fall opening.
Alexis Diner
294 North Greenbush Road, Troy
518.286.2603
alexisdiner.us
Silver Spoon Cafe
11 Madison Avenue, Ravena
518.756.3463
The Silver Spoon Cafe on Facebook
Capital City Diner (tie)
1709 Western Avenue, Albany
518.250.4261
pilarinoshospitalitygroup.com
Latham ‘76 Diner (tie)
722 New Loudon Road, Latham
518.785.3793
latham76diner.com
DISTILLERY
Higher Ground Distilling Company
2513 Route 30, Mayfield
518.527.5490
highergrounddistilling.com
Albany Distilling Company
75 Livingston Avenue, Albany
518.949.2472
albanydistilling.com
Harvest Spirits
3074 Route 9, Valatie
518.758.1776
harvestspirits.com
DIVE BAR
Sometimes you want to go out to be wined and dined, and sometimes you want to go to a place where you can drink a PBR in peace. That’s why we added Dive Bar to the list of Bestie categories this year. It seems that every town and city in the region has a go-to watering hole for locals, but Capital Regionites especially like Saratoga’s Desperate Annie’s (or DA’s, as the locals call it). Originally opened on Caroline Street in the 1970s, DA’s is a known hangout for restaurant industry folk, hosting Super Dark Collective shows on Monday nights, when many other bars and restaurants are closed.
Desperate Annie’s
12 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
518.587.2455
Desperate Annie’s on Facebook
Halfway House Tavern
518.756.9720
26 Main Street, Ravena
Halfway House Tavern on Facebook
Ale House
680 River Street, Troy
518.272.9740
alehousetroy.com
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Bocage Champagne Bar
10 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs
518.450.1115
bocagechampagnebar.com
Higher Ground Distilling Company
2513 Route 30, Mayfield
518.527.5490
highergrounddistilling.com
The Misfit
1 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
518.285.0129
themisfitsaratoga.com
FAMILY-OWNED RESTAURANT
Verdile’s Restaurant
572 2nd Avenue, Troy
518.235.8879
verdile.com
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant & Bar
214 Main Street, Hudson Falls
518.409.8187
denatales.com
FINE DINING
677 Prime
677 Broadway, Albany
518.427.7463
677prime.com
Yono’s
25 Chapel Street, Albany
518.436.7747
yonos.com
Coray Kitchen
360 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.650.6033
coraykitchen.com
FISH FRY
Another beloved local chain that’s in the process of expanding to new Capital Region frontiers is Ted’s Fish Fry, a perennial Bestie winner with current locations in Albany, Watervliet, Latham, Troy, and Halfmoon. On the horizon: a new location scheduled to open in a former Pizza Hut in Ballston Spa this summer. Of course, if you don’t live near a Ted’s, you can have Ted’s come to you by way of Ted’s on Wheels, a food truck serving up fish fry, clams, shrimp, burgers, and more, which launched in 2024.
Ted’s Fish Fry
Multiple Locations
tedsfishfry.com
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
fin-your fishmonger
2050 Western Avenue, Guilderland
518.452.4565
finshops.com
FOOD TRUCK
Yanni’s 2-GO
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
Megabites Catering
518.866.4225
megabiteseventsandcatering.com
Slidin’ Dirty
388 Broadway, Albany
2639 US-9, Malta
518.217.5688
slidindirty.com
FRIED CHICKEN
Hattie’s Restaurants
45 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs
518.584.4790
121 Madison Avenue, Albany
518.776.1440
hattiesrestaurant.com
The Nest
512 State Street, Schenectady
518.672.3018
thenest518.com
West Ave Chicken
99 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs
518.539.4771
westavechicken.com
GLUTEN-FREE SELECTION
Saratoga Gluten Free Goods
176 Broad Street, Schuylerville
518.695.6565
saratogaglutenfreegoods.com
Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery
376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.439.6537
perfectblendcafe.com
The Galley Bar and Grill
2839 Route 9, Ballston Spa
518.886.8695
galleybarandgrill.com
HAPPY HOUR
The Misfit
1 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
518.285.0129
themisfitsaratoga.com
Pasta Pane
18 Park Avenue, Clifton Park
518.371.5762
pastapane.com
Cantina
408 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.587.5577
cantinasaratoga.com
HIBACHI
Sake
611 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
518.785.7215
sakelatham.com
Akira
385 Route 9W, Glenmont
518.434.8880
akiraalbany.com
Hana Japanese Steakhouse
1620 Western Avenue, Guilderland
518.452.4262
hanaalbany.com
HOT DOG
Gus’ Hot Dogs
212 25th Street, Watervliet
518.273.8743
gusshotdogswatervliet.com
The Famous Lunch
111 Congress Street, Troy
518.272.9481
famouslunch.org
Stewart’s Shops
Multiple Locations
stewartsshops.com
ICE CREAM STAND
Zippy’s Ice Cream
2513 Route 30, Mayfield
518.961.5000
Zippy’s Ice Cream on Facebook
Twist Ice Cream Shoppe at Jericho Drive-In
19 Jericho Road, Glenmont
518.767.3399
jerichodrive-in.com
Guptill’s Ice Cream
1085 New Loudon Road, Cohoes
518.785.0660
Guptill’s Ice Cream on Facebook
LATE-NIGHT DINING
Esperanto
4 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
518.587.4236
Esperanto of Saratoga Springs on Facebook
Naughter’s
1809 5th Avenue, Troy
518.818.9196
naughters.com
Ralph’s Tavern
1328 Central Avenue, Albany
518.489.8290
ralphstaverninc.com
MAC & CHEESE
Druthers Brewing Company
Multiple Locations
druthersbrewing.com
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern
Multiple Locations
tipsymoosetavern.com
MARGARITA
La Fiesta
1610 Central Avenue, Albany
518.400.5160
lafiestaalbany.com
Cantina
408 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.587.5577
cantinasaratoga.com
Margarita City (tie)
1118 Central Avenue, Albany
518.977.4169
margarita-city.com
El Mariachi (tie)
289 Hamilton Street, Albany
518.432.7580
elmariachirestaurant.com
MARTINI
Higher Ground Distilling Co.
2513 Route 30, Mayfield
518.527.5490
highergrounddistilling.com
9 Maple Avenue
9 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs
518.583.2582
9mapleave.com
The Misfit
1 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
518.285.0129
themisfitsaratoga.com
MEATBALLS
Verdile’s Restaurant
572 2nd Avenue, Troy
518.235.8879
verdile.com
DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant and Bar
214 Main Street, Hudson Falls
518.409.8187
denatales.com
Cardona’s Market
Multiple Locations
cardonasmarket.com
MOCKTAIL
The latest drinking trend? Not drinking. Well, not drinking alcohol, we should say. This new Bestie category celebrates all of the Capital Region’s teetotalers—and the bars that support them. CRL readers especially like the NA options at The Misfit (think: strawberry/balsamic/lime soda, blood orange/lime ginger beer, and a coffee/rosemary/lime concoction). Of course, The Misfit does cocktails well, too—the bar nabbed first in the Happy Hour category as well as a trio of third place Bestie finishes.
The Misfit
1 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
518.285.0129
themisfitsaratoga.com
Park & Elm
19 Park Street, Glens Falls
518.480.3220
parkandelm.com
Hamlet & Ghost
24 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
518.450.7287
hamletandghost.com
MUFFINS
Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery
376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.439.6537
perfectblendcafe.com
Hannaford
Multiple Locations
hannaford.com
Bella Napoli (tie)
672 New Loudon Road, Latham
518.783.0196
721 River Street, Troy
518.274.8277
bellanapolibakery.com
Park & Elm (tie)
19 Park Street, Glens Falls
518.480.3220
parkandelm.com
NEW RESTAURANT (PAST 12 MONTHS)
Mila’s Restaurant & Bar has made quite a splash since opening in Schenectady last June. The Mediterranean restaurant is by the owners of The Nest, and it’s everything you’d expect from the dynamic husband-wife team: high-ceilinged, stunning interiors (that bar!); an expertly curated menu of sharables and entrees (including mix-and-match dips and flatbreads); an extensive drink list (cocktails, mocktails, wines, and spirits); and, oh yeah, a bank vault (the space was formerly a bank). Add them all together, and it’s no wonder Mila’s was named Best New Restaurant in the Capital Region.
Milas Restaurant & Bar
500 State Street, Schenectady
518.353.7970
milas-518.com
Adonai’s Pizza & Deli
1620 Route 9W, Selkirk
518.756.9352
adonaispizza.com
Pretty Alright Breakfast Club
39 Voorheesville Avenue, Voorheesville
518.765.0019
@prettyalrightbreakfastclub on Instagram
OMELETTES
Peaches Cafe
1475 Western Avenue, Albany
518.482.3677
peachescafe.net
Duncan’s Dairy Bar
890 Hoosick Road, Troy
518.279.9985
duncansdairybar.com
Alexis Diner
294 North Greenbush Road, Troy
518.286.2603
alexisdiner.us
OUTDOOR DINING
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
Druthers Brewing Company
Multiple Locations
druthersbrewing.com
The Shaker and Vine
221 Harborside Drive, Schenectady
518.630.6318
theshakerandvine.com
PASTA SAUCE
Verdile’s Restaurant
572 2nd Avenue, Troy
518.235.8879
verdile.com
DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant and Bar
214 Main Street, Hudson Falls
518.409.8187
denatales.com
Testo’s
853 4th Avenue, Troy
518.235.0444
testosrestaurant.com
PIES
Smith’s Orchard Bake Shop
4561 Jockey Street, Ballston Spa
518.882.6598
smithspieshop.com
Lakeside Farms
336 Schauber Road, Ballston Lake
518.399.8359
lakesidefarmscidermill.com
Golden Harvest Farms
3074 Route 9, Valatie
518.758.7683
goldenharvestfarms.com
PIZZA
Reading this magazine cover to cover? That means you haven’t yet made it to our feature on the rise of Voorheesville’s restaurant scene. Flip to page 42 to read all about Anthony’s by Romo’s Pizza, a new restaurant from the owners of (you guessed it) Bestie winning pizza place Romo’s Pizza.
Romo’s Pizza
365 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont
518.449.5871
romospizza.com
Kay’s Pizza
10 Walsh Lane, Averill Park
518.674.5413
kayspizza.com
Caputo’s Pizzeria (tie)
1675 Route 9, Watkins Plaza
Clifton Park
518.383.9800
caputosofcliftonpark.com
3039 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
518.581.0011
caputospizzeria.com
West Avenue Pizzeria (tie)
99 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs
518.886.3788
westavenuepizzeria.com
PLANT-BASED FOOD SELECTION
Unbeetable
148 Clinton Street, Schenectady
518.312.4679
unbeetable518.com
Rooted + Rind
14 Booth Road, Delmar
518.599.5055
rootedandrind.com
Samascott’s Garden Market (tie)
65 Chatham Street, Kinderhook
518.217.2249
samascott.com
The Hollow Bar + Kitchen (tie)
79 North Pearl Street, Albany
618.426.8550
thehollowalbany.com
PUB
Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub
95 Everett Road, Albany
518.472.0522
367 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.475.1111
swiftyspub.com
Henry Street Taproom
86 Henry Street, Saratoga Springs
518.886.8938
henrystreettaproom.com
O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub
318 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.438.5634
oslatterys.com
RIBS
Miller’s Backyard BBQ
1 Niver Street, Cohoes
518.238.3613
millersbackyardbbqllc.com
Otis and Oliver’s
30 Mill Road, Latham
518.785.9291
otisandolivers.com
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
377 River Street, Troy
518.308.0400
dinosaurbarbque.com
ROMANTIC DINING
677 Prime
677 Broadway, Albany
518.427.7463
677prime.com
15 Church Restaurant
15 Church Street, Saratoga Springs
518.587.1515
15churchrestaurant.com
DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant and Bar
214 Main Street, Hudson Falls
518.409.8187
denatales.com
SALADS
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Avenue, Albany
518.438.3540
bountifulbread.com
Illusive Restaurant and Bar
3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer
518.977.3602
illusives.com
Simone’s Kitchen
Multiple Locations
ordersimones.com
SANDWICH/SUB
While BOTH McCarroll’s The Village Butcher & Deli and Cardona’s Market have been atop the Sandwich Bestie standings for years, either as winners or finalists, this year, we saw a dark horse win it all. Genoa Importing, conveniently located just a few minutes from Siena College, has been stacking sandwiches with scratch-made ingredients (including meats that are cooked in house daily) for more than 30 years, and Bestie voters are taking notice. On the cover of this issue, you can see Genoa’s turkey club, but the shop also serves dozens of hot and cold specialty subs, homemade soups, salads, and a dinner menu featuring baked ziti, tortellini alfredo, and more.
Genoa Importing
435 Loudon Road, Loudonville
518.427.0078
genoaimporting.com
McCarroll’s The Village Butcher & Deli
406 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar
518.439.3936
delmarmarketplace.com
Cardona’s Market
Multiple Locations
cardonasmarket.com
SEAFOOD
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
fin-your fishmonger
2050 Western Avenue, Guilderland
518.452.4565
finshops.com
Hooked Market & Kitchen
1177 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
518.389.6217
hookedmarketandkitchen.com
SLIDERS
Slidin’ Dirty’s food truck slid onto the Capital Region food scene in 2012, and shortly after, owner Tim Taney opened up a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Troy. A Schenectady restaurant came next, and while both of those locations are now closed, Slidin’ Dirty has moved onto a new chapter. While Taney still operates the food truck (which nabbed third in the Food Truck category), he’s also taken charge of the kitchen service at Shane Spillenger’s two restaurants: Ophelia’s in Albany and, more recently, Nanola in Malta. That means you can get a trio of Couch Potatoes (braised short rib, blue cheese, caramelized onion, potato chip, and garlic aioli) any day of the week.
Slidin’ Dirty
388 Broadway, Albany
2639 US-9, Malta
518.217.5688
slidindirty.com
West Ave Chicken
99 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs
518.584.8200
westavechicken.com
Jack’s Drive-In
24 Main Avenue, Wynantskill
518.283.5110
Jack’s Drive In on Facebook
SMOOTHIE
Bliss Cafe & Creamery
278 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.439.0739
blisscafeandcreamery.com
Fruit Loop
22 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park
518.344.6872
eatfruitloop.com
Rooted + Rind
14 Booth Road, Delmar
518.599.5055
rootedandrind.com
SPORTS BAR
Junior’s Bar & Grill
Multiple Locations
juniorsbarandgrill.com
The West Side Sports Bar & Grill
112 Congress Street, Saratoga Springs
518.691.0193
thewestsidesportsbar.com
The End Zone
227 Park Avenue, Mechanicville
518.664.0063
theendzonesportspub.com
STEAKHOUSE
677 Prime
677 Broadway, Albany
518.427.7463
677prime.com
Barnsider
480 Sand Creek Road, Albany
518.869.2448
barnsiderrestaurant.com
Black & Blue Steak and Crab
1470 Western Avenue, Albany
518.313.7388
blackandbluesteakandcrab.com
SUSHI
Sawa Sushi Bistro
392 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont
518.816.0888
sawasushibistro.com
Wasabi
195 Wolf Road, Albany
518.818.1458
wasabialbanyny.com
63 Putnam Street, Saratoga
518.450.1092
wasabisaratogany.com
Akanomi Japanese Restaurant
2568 Western Avenue, Altamont
518.357.0888
akanomijapanese.com
TEA
The Whistling Kettle
Multiple Locations
thewhistlingkettle.com
Saratoga Tea and Honey
348 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.871.1419
saratogateaandhoney.com
Short & Stout Tea Lounge
1736 Western Avenue, Albany
518.456.8327
shortandstouttea.com
WINE SELECTION
In case you missed it, the owners of Bocage are gearing up to open their second Spa City location right across the street from the pint-sized Champagne bar this summer. The new spot, dubbed Standard Fare, will be a family-friendly full-service restaurant with a focus on simple, favorite dishes done right (and a killer cocktail/mocktail list). The best part? After dinner, a nightcap at the Capital Region’s best wine bar is just a few steps away.
Bocage Champagne Bar
10 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs
518.450.1115
bocagechampagnebar.com
The Shaker and Vine
221 Harborside Drive, Schenectady
518.630.6318
theshakerandvine.com
Park & Elm
19 Park Street, Glens Falls
518.480.3220
parkandelm.com
WINE/ WINERY
Saratoga Winery
462 Route 29, Saratoga Springs
518.584.9463
thesaratogawinery.com
Clover Pond Vineyard
100 Acre Wood Lane, Altamont
518.356.9000
cloverpondvineyard.com
Altamont Vineyard and Winery (tie)
3001 Furbeck Road, Altamont
518.355.8100
altamontwinery.com
White Cliff Vineyard & Winery (tie)
331 McKinstry Road, Gardiner
845.255.4613
whitecliffwine.com
RESTAURANT BY CUISINE
AMERICAN
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
Illusive Restaurant and Bar
3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer
518.977.3602
illusives.com
Park & Elm
19 Park Street, Glens Falls
518.480.3220
parkandelm.com
CHINESE
Ala Shanghai
468 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
518.783.8188
alashanghai.net
The Plum Blossom Restaurant
685 Hoosick Road, Troy
518.272.0036
The Plum Blossom Restaurant on Facebook
Rain Modern Chinese
295 Lark Street, Albany
518.729.4827
rainalbany.com
EUROPEAN
Brasserie Benelux
390 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.682.6950
beneluxny.com
Boca Bistro
384 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.682.2800
bocabistro.com
Elsasser’s Beim 111
111 Maine Street, Greenwich
518.531.4777
elsassers111.com
FRENCH
Tighe’s Bistro Americain
2703 Route 43, Averill Park
518.712.5166
tighesbistroamericain.com
Chez Pierre
979 Route 9, Gansevoort
518.793.3350
chezpierrerestaurant.com
Le Quai Bistrot Francais
49 Broad Street, Waterford
518.874.1047
Le Quai Bistrot Français on Facebook
GREEK
Athos Restaurant
1814 Western Avenue, Albany
518.608.6400
athosrestaurant.com
Pegasus Restaurant
10885 Route 9W, Coxsackie
518.731.9200
pegasuson9w.com
Milas Restaurant & Bar
500 State Street, Schenectady
518.353.7970
milas-518.com
INDIAN
Karavalli
9 Johnson Road, Latham
518.785.7600
karavalli.com
Shalimar
Multiple Locations
shalimarny.com
Taj Fine Indian Cuisine
365 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont
518.977.3050
tajfineindian.com
ITALIAN
Verdile’s Restaurant
572 2nd Avenue, Troy
518.235.8879
verdile.com
D’Raymonds
269 Osborne Road, Loudonville
518.459.6364
draymonds.com
Caffe Italia Ristorante
662 Central Avenue, Albany
518.459.8029
caffeitaliaalbany.com
JAPANESE
Sawa Sushi Bistro
392 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont
518.816.0888
sawasushibistro.com
Sake
611 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
518.785.7215
sakelatham.com
Unagi Sushi
118 4th Street, Troy
518.326.4300
unagitroyny.com
MEXICAN
Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina
710 Loudon Road, Latham
518.250.4145
1365 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands
518.512.3414
lasmargaritasmexicancantina.com
Casa Real Mexican Restaurant
1400 Altamont Avenue, Schenectady
518.356.0060
3770 Carman Road, Schenectady
518.357.8475
casarealmexicanrestaurant.com
El Mariachi
289 Hamilton Street, Albany
518.432.7580
elmariachirestaurant.com
THAI
Celadon Thai Restaurant
860 New Loudon Road, Latham
518.250.5551
celadonthaialbany.com
Chontong Thai Restaurant
155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.915.1907
chontong.com
Sri Siam Thai Restaurant
337 Columbia Thai Restaurant
East Greenbush
518.915.1654
srisiamthaifood.com
VIETNAMESE
Fun fact: Katianna Hong, a chef on the current season of Bravo’s Top Chef who hails from none other than Clifton Park (read more on page 46), is a big fan of Van’s Vietnamese, this year’s winner of Best Vietnamese restaurant. In fact, when she first moved away from the area, she would pay for Van’s to overnight-ship their spring rolls to her.
Van’s Vietnamese Restaurant
307 Central Avenue, Albany
518.436.1868
Vans Vietnamese Restaurant on Facebook
Saigon Spring
1683 Route 9, Clifton Park
518.982.0425
saigonspring.com
Pho Yum
1558 Central Avenue, Albany
518.869.9866
phoyum.com
RESTAURANT BY COUNTY
ALBANY COUNTY
Yanni’s Too
16 Marina Drive, Coeymans
518.756.7033
yannisrestaurants.com
Coray Kitchen
360 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
518.650.6033
coraykitchen.com
Lanie’s Cafe
471 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville
518.438.5005
laniescafe.com
COLUMBIA COUNTY
The Greens at Copake
Country Club
44 Golf Course Road, Craryville
518.325.0019
thegreensatcopake.com
La Bella’s
2967 Route 9, Valatie
518.758.6611
labellavalatie.com
The Aviary
8 Hudson Street, Kinderhook
518.610.8543
theaviarykinderhook.com
FULTON / MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Nick Stoner Inn
1810 Route 10, Caroga Lake
518.835.8039
Nick Stoner Inn Seafood & Steakhouse on Facebook
Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen
101 West Main Street, Broadalbin
518.752.6255
Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen on Facebook
Raindancer Restaurant
4582 Route 30, Amsterdam
518.842.2606
raindancerrestaurant.com
GREENE COUNTY
Pegasus Restaurant
10885 Route 9W, Coxsackie
518.731.9200
pegasuson9w.com
Red’s Restaurant
12005 Route 9W, Coxsackie
518.731.8151
redsrestaurant.com
Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company
4545 Route 32, Catskill
518.678.9275
ripvanwinklebrewery.com
RENSSELAER COUNTY
Feel like you’ve read the name Verdile’s an awful lot so far? Well, that’s because you have. The authentic Italian restaurant has been serving Troy and the surrounding regions for more than 80 years, and clearly, Capital Regionites can’t get enough, this year voting Verdile’s best in the Appetizer, Family-owned Restaurant, Meatballs, Pasta Sauce, Italian, and Rensselaer County categories.
Verdile’s Restaurant
572 2nd Avenue, Troy
518.235.8879
verdile.com
Illusive Restaurant and Bar
3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer
518.977.3602
illusives.com
Chez Mike
596 Columbia Turnpike
East Greenbush
518.479.4730
chezmikerestaurant.com
SARATOGA COUNTY
Panza’s
129 South Broadway
Saratoga Springs
518.584.6882
panzasrestaurant.com
Solevo
55 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs
518.450.7094
solevokitchenandsocial.com
15 Church Restaurant
15 Church Street, Saratoga Springs
518.587.1515
15churchrestaurant.com
SCHENECTADY COUNTY
Canali’s Italian & American Restaurant
126 Mariaville Road, Schenectady
518.355.5323
canalisrestaurant.com
Daley’s on Yates
10 Yates Street, Schenectady
518.901.0174
daleysonyates.com
Milas Restaurant & Bar
500 State Street, Schenectady
518.353.7970
milas-518.com
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Apple Barrel Store + Cafe
115 Route 30A, Schoharie
518.295.7179
shopapplebarrel.com
Schoharie Valley Farms/The Carrot Barn
5605 Route 30, Schoharie
518.295.7139
schoharievalleyfarms.com
Grapevine Farms
2373 Route 7, Cobleskill
518.234.9148
grapevinefarms.com
WARREN COUNTY
Park & Elm
19 Park Street, Glens Falls
518.480.3220
parkandelm.com
The Log Jam
1484 Route 9, Lake George
518.798.1155
logjamrestaurant.com
Ridge Terrace Restaurant
2172 Ridge Road, Queensbury
518.656.9274
theridgeterrace.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY
DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant and Bar
214 Main Street, Hudson Falls
518.409.8187
denatales.com
Elsasser’s Beim 111
111 Main Street, Greenwich
518.531.4777
elsassers111.com
Anvil Inn Restaurant
67 Broadway, Fort Edward
518.747.0556
the-anvil-inn.restaurants-world.com