The 2025 Bestie Awards: Food & Drink

Welcome back, besties! Our second and final Besties issue of the year is here, and this time we’re bringing you a comprehensive guide to the best of the Capital Region’s bar and restaurant scene. How did we come up with this list, you ask? We didn’t; you did! The Bestie Awards are the area’s longest running “best of” survey that invites locals to cast their votes in more than 200 categories spanning from coffee and cookies to law firm and landscaper. But voters don’t just select from a drop-down list of options—they actually write in their votes, making for a final list of winners that is 100 percent the word of the people. Did your favorite restaurants make the cut? Turn the page to find out.

—Natalie Moore

Who’s hungry?

(above) At Loudonville’s Genoa Importing, which this year won Best Sandwich, the possibilities are practically endless. To help you decide, the menu features 43 specialty permutations of hot and cold subs, including these standout sammies, pictured from left to right:

THE JULIA: smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, sun-dried tomato paste, and pesto mayo

THE ANTHONY: chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olive oil, and balsamic glaze

TURKEY CLUB: enough said.

N.F.L CLASSIC: roast beef, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Russian

THE DANIELLE: hot soppressata, mortadella, prosciutto, pepper ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house Italian

Photo by Konrad Odhiambo

APPETIZER

Verdile’s Restaurant

572 2nd Avenue, Troy

518.235.8879

verdile.com

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub

95 Everett Road, Albany

518.472.0522

367 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.475.1111

swiftyspub.com

BAGELS

Uncommon Grounds has been a Capital Region coffee-and-bagel empire for quite a while, and in the last few months, that empire has gotten even bigger. In September of last year, the brand opened a new spot on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury, and earlier this year, added locations in North Greenbush, at the Empire State Plaza concourse, and at Albany Airport. The mass expansion isn’t over yet either: A new Uncommon location is set for the former Bruegger’s Bagel store in Delaware Plaza in Delmar. Sounds like a recipe for future Bestie domination to us!

Uncommon Grounds

Multiple Locations

uncommongrounds.com

Pearl’s Bagels and Bakery

16 Picotte Drive, Albany

pearlsalbany.com

West End Bagels

5 Southside Drive, Clifton Park

518.952.4762

westendbagels.com

BAKERY

Bella Napoli

672 New Loudon Road, Latham

518.783.0196

721 River Street, Troy

518.274.8277

bellanapolibakery.com

Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery

376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.439.6537

perfectblendcafe.com

Villa Italia Bakery

226 Broadway, Schenectady

518.355.1144

villaitaliabakery.com

BBQ JOINT

Miller’s Backyard BBQ

1 Niver Street, Cohoes

518.238.3613

millersbackyardbbqllc.com

PJ’s Bar-B-QSA

1 Kaydeross Avenue West

Saratoga Springs

518.583.2445

pjsbarbqsa.com

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

377 River Street, Troy

518.308.0400

dinosaurbarbque.com

BLOODY MARY

Higher Ground Distilling Company

2513 Route 30, Mayfield

518.527.5490

highergrounddistilling.com

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern

Multiple Locations

tipsymoosetavern.com

BREAD

The Placid Baker

250 Broadway, Troy

518.925.2232

theplacidbaker.com

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Avenue, Albany

518.438.3540

bountifulbread.com

Perreca’s

31-33 North Jay Street, Schenectady

518.372.1875

perrecas.com

BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery

47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

518.871.1780

sweetmimiscafe.com

Cafe Madison

1108 Madison Avenue, Albany

518.935.1094

359 Northern Boulevard, Albany

518.898.9630

cafemadisonalbany.com

Iron Gate Cafe

182A Washington Avenue, Albany

518.445.3555

irongatecafe.com

BREWERY

Brown’s Brewing Company

417 River Street, Troy

518.273.2337

50 Factory Hill Road, North Hoosick

518.205.5049

brownsbrewing.com

Stump City Brewing

521 West Fulton Street, Gloversville

518.831.0722

stumpcitybrewery.com

Druthers Brewing Company

Multiple Locations

druthersbrewing.com

BURGER

Nighthawks Restaurant & Bar

461 Broadway, Troy

518.272.1000

nighthawkstroy.com

Illusive Restaurant and Bar

3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer

518.977.3602

illusives.com

Hamlet & Ghost

24 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

518.450.7287

hamletandghost.com

CAKES

Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe

390 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

518.477.2140

zacharypastryshoppe.com

Villa Italia Bakery

226 Broadway, Schenectady

518.355.1144

villaitaliabakery.com

Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery

376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.439.6537

perfectblendcafe.com

CALAMARI

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

Verdile’s Restaurant

572 2nd Avenue, Troy

518.235.8879

verdile.com

DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant & Bar

214 Main Street, Hudson Falls

518.409.8187

denatales.com

CHICKEN WINGS

Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar

14 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

518.583.0003

harveyspub.com

Rusty Nail Grill and Tavern

1781 Route 9, Clifton Park

518.371.9875

myfavoritetaverns.com

Illusive Restaurant and Bar

3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer

518.977.3602

illusives.com

CHILI

Otis and Olivers

30 Mill Road, Latham

518.785.9291

otisandolivers.com

The Towne Tavern

2850 Route 43, Averill Park

518.674.3040

thetownetavern.com

Carson’s Woodside Tavern

57 Route 9P, Malta

518.584.9791

carsonswoodside.com

CHOCOLATE SHOP/ CANDY STORE

Krause’s Homemade Candy

1609 Central Avenue, Albany

518.869.3950

krausescandy.com

Uncle Sam’s Candy

594 New Loudon Road, Latham

518.608.4949

2571 Albany Street, Schenectady

518.372.2243

unclesamscandy.com

Candy Kraft Candies

2575 Western Avenue, Altamont

518.355.1860

candykraft.com

CHOWDER

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

fin-your fishmonger

2050 Western Avenue, Guilderland

518.452.4565

finshops.com

Dunning Street Station

2853 Route 9, Malta

518.587.2000

dunningstreetstation.com

CIDER DOUGHNUTS

Indian Ladder Farms

342 Altamont Road, Altamont

518.724.9455

indianladderfarms.com

Golden Harvest Farms

3074 Route 9, Valatie

518.758.7683

goldenharvestfarms.com

Lakeside Farms

336 Schauber Road, Ballston Lake

518.339.8359

lakesidefarmscidermill.com

COFFEE

Uncommon Grounds

Multiple Locations

uncommongrounds.com

Stewart’s Shops

Multiple Locations

stewartsshops.com

Graham’s Coffee Parlor

3406 State Street, Schenectady

518.527.1202

grahamscoffeeparlor.com

COOKIES

The Cookie Factory

520 Congress Street, Troy

518.268.1060

1705 Route 9, Clifton Park

518.280.7644

cookiefactoryllc.com

Villa Italia

226 Broadway, Schenectady

518.355.1144

villaitaliabakery.com

Bella Napoli

672 New Loudon Road, Latham

518.783.0196

21 River Street, Troy

518.274.8277

bellanapolibakery.com

CUPCAKES

Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery

376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.439.6537

perfectblendcafe.com

Coccadotts Cake Shop

1179 Central Avenue, Albany

518.438.4937

coccadotts.com

Bella Napoli (tie)

672 New Loudon Road, Latham

518.783.0196

21 River Street, Troy

518.274.8277

bellanapolibakery.com

Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe (tie)

390 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

518.477.2140

zacharyspastryshoppe.com

DELI

McCarroll’s The Village Butcher & Deli

406 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar

518.478.9651

delmarmarketplace.com

Pellegrino’s Importing

1197 Central Avenue, Albany

518.459.4472

pellegrinosimporting.com

Cardona’s Market

Multiple Locations

cardonasmarket.com

DINER

Soon, you may be able to get your favorite diner fare a little farther north. As of this spring, Alexis Diner owner Alexi Lekkas had submitted a proposal to open Alexi’s at the Airport, a sit-down restaurant located at the Saratoga County Airport. (Though the airport is private, the restaurant would be open to the public.) Lekkas has plans to serve a smaller menu that still embodies the Alexis spirit with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a full bar. At press time, he was targeting a fall opening.

Alexis Diner

294 North Greenbush Road, Troy

518.286.2603

alexisdiner.us

Silver Spoon Cafe

11 Madison Avenue, Ravena

518.756.3463

The Silver Spoon Cafe on Facebook

Capital City Diner (tie)

1709 Western Avenue, Albany

518.250.4261

pilarinoshospitalitygroup.com

Latham ‘76 Diner (tie)

722 New Loudon Road, Latham

518.785.3793

latham76diner.com

DISTILLERY

Higher Ground Distilling Company

2513 Route 30, Mayfield

518.527.5490

highergrounddistilling.com

Albany Distilling Company

75 Livingston Avenue, Albany

518.949.2472

albanydistilling.com

Harvest Spirits

3074 Route 9, Valatie

518.758.1776

harvestspirits.com

DIVE BAR

Sometimes you want to go out to be wined and dined, and sometimes you want to go to a place where you can drink a PBR in peace. That’s why we added Dive Bar to the list of Bestie categories this year. It seems that every town and city in the region has a go-to watering hole for locals, but Capital Regionites especially like Saratoga’s Desperate Annie’s (or DA’s, as the locals call it). Originally opened on Caroline Street in the 1970s, DA’s is a known hangout for restaurant industry folk, hosting Super Dark Collective shows on Monday nights, when many other bars and restaurants are closed.

Desperate Annie’s

12 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

518.587.2455

Desperate Annie’s on Facebook

Halfway House Tavern

518.756.9720

26 Main Street, Ravena

Halfway House Tavern on Facebook

Ale House

680 River Street, Troy

518.272.9740

alehousetroy.com

ESPRESSO MARTINI

Bocage Champagne Bar

10 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

518.450.1115

bocagechampagnebar.com

Higher Ground Distilling Company

2513 Route 30, Mayfield

518.527.5490

highergrounddistilling.com

The Misfit

1 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

518.285.0129

themisfitsaratoga.com

FAMILY-OWNED RESTAURANT

Verdile’s Restaurant

572 2nd Avenue, Troy

518.235.8879

verdile.com

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant & Bar

214 Main Street, Hudson Falls

518.409.8187

denatales.com

FINE DINING

677 Prime

677 Broadway, Albany

518.427.7463

677prime.com

Yono’s

25 Chapel Street, Albany

518.436.7747

yonos.com

Coray Kitchen

360 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.650.6033

coraykitchen.com

FISH FRY

Another beloved local chain that’s in the process of expanding to new Capital Region frontiers is Ted’s Fish Fry, a perennial Bestie winner with current locations in Albany, Watervliet, Latham, Troy, and Halfmoon. On the horizon: a new location scheduled to open in a former Pizza Hut in Ballston Spa this summer. Of course, if you don’t live near a Ted’s, you can have Ted’s come to you by way of Ted’s on Wheels, a food truck serving up fish fry, clams, shrimp, burgers, and more, which launched in 2024.

Ted’s Fish Fry

Multiple Locations

tedsfishfry.com

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

fin-your fishmonger

2050 Western Avenue, Guilderland

518.452.4565

finshops.com

FOOD TRUCK

Yanni’s 2-GO

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

Megabites Catering

518.866.4225

megabiteseventsandcatering.com

Slidin’ Dirty

388 Broadway, Albany

2639 US-9, Malta

518.217.5688

slidindirty.com

FRIED CHICKEN

Hattie’s Restaurants

45 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

518.584.4790

121 Madison Avenue, Albany

518.776.1440

hattiesrestaurant.com

The Nest

512 State Street, Schenectady

518.672.3018

thenest518.com

West Ave Chicken

99 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs

518.539.4771

westavechicken.com

GLUTEN-FREE SELECTION

Saratoga Gluten Free Goods

176 Broad Street, Schuylerville

518.695.6565

saratogaglutenfreegoods.com

Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery

376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.439.6537

perfectblendcafe.com

The Galley Bar and Grill

2839 Route 9, Ballston Spa

518.886.8695

galleybarandgrill.com

HAPPY HOUR

The Misfit

1 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

518.285.0129

themisfitsaratoga.com

Pasta Pane

18 Park Avenue, Clifton Park

518.371.5762

pastapane.com

Cantina

408 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.587.5577

cantinasaratoga.com

HIBACHI

Sake

611 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

518.785.7215

sakelatham.com

Akira

385 Route 9W, Glenmont

518.434.8880

akiraalbany.com

Hana Japanese Steakhouse

1620 Western Avenue, Guilderland

518.452.4262

hanaalbany.com

HOT DOG

Gus’ Hot Dogs

212 25th Street, Watervliet

518.273.8743

gusshotdogswatervliet.com

The Famous Lunch

111 Congress Street, Troy

518.272.9481

famouslunch.org

Stewart’s Shops

Multiple Locations

stewartsshops.com

ICE CREAM STAND

Zippy’s Ice Cream

2513 Route 30, Mayfield

518.961.5000

Zippy’s Ice Cream on Facebook

Twist Ice Cream Shoppe at Jericho Drive-In

19 Jericho Road, Glenmont

518.767.3399

jerichodrive-in.com

Guptill’s Ice Cream

1085 New Loudon Road, Cohoes

518.785.0660

Guptill’s Ice Cream on Facebook

LATE-NIGHT DINING

Esperanto

4 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

518.587.4236

Esperanto of Saratoga Springs on Facebook

Naughter’s

1809 5th Avenue, Troy

518.818.9196

naughters.com

Ralph’s Tavern

1328 Central Avenue, Albany

518.489.8290

ralphstaverninc.com

MAC & CHEESE

Druthers Brewing Company

Multiple Locations

druthersbrewing.com

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern

Multiple Locations

tipsymoosetavern.com

MARGARITA

La Fiesta

1610 Central Avenue, Albany

518.400.5160

lafiestaalbany.com

Cantina

408 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.587.5577

cantinasaratoga.com

Margarita City (tie)

1118 Central Avenue, Albany

518.977.4169

margarita-city.com

El Mariachi (tie)

289 Hamilton Street, Albany

518.432.7580

elmariachirestaurant.com

MARTINI

Higher Ground Distilling Co.

2513 Route 30, Mayfield

518.527.5490

highergrounddistilling.com

9 Maple Avenue

9 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs

518.583.2582

9mapleave.com

The Misfit

1 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

518.285.0129

themisfitsaratoga.com

MEATBALLS

Verdile’s Restaurant

572 2nd Avenue, Troy

518.235.8879

verdile.com

DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant and Bar

214 Main Street, Hudson Falls

518.409.8187

denatales.com

Cardona’s Market

Multiple Locations

cardonasmarket.com

MOCKTAIL

The latest drinking trend? Not drinking. Well, not drinking alcohol, we should say. This new Bestie category celebrates all of the Capital Region’s teetotalers—and the bars that support them. CRL readers especially like the NA options at The Misfit (think: strawberry/balsamic/lime soda, blood orange/lime ginger beer, and a coffee/rosemary/lime concoction). Of course, The Misfit does cocktails well, too—the bar nabbed first in the Happy Hour category as well as a trio of third place Bestie finishes.

The Misfit

1 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

518.285.0129

themisfitsaratoga.com

Park & Elm

19 Park Street, Glens Falls

518.480.3220

parkandelm.com

Hamlet & Ghost

24 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

518.450.7287

hamletandghost.com

MUFFINS

Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery

376 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.439.6537

perfectblendcafe.com

Hannaford

Multiple Locations

hannaford.com

Bella Napoli (tie)

672 New Loudon Road, Latham

518.783.0196

721 River Street, Troy

518.274.8277

bellanapolibakery.com

Park & Elm (tie)

19 Park Street, Glens Falls

518.480.3220

parkandelm.com

NEW RESTAURANT (PAST 12 MONTHS)

Mila’s Restaurant & Bar has made quite a splash since opening in Schenectady last June. The Mediterranean restaurant is by the owners of The Nest, and it’s everything you’d expect from the dynamic husband-wife team: high-ceilinged, stunning interiors (that bar!); an expertly curated menu of sharables and entrees (including mix-and-match dips and flatbreads); an extensive drink list (cocktails, mocktails, wines, and spirits); and, oh yeah, a bank vault (the space was formerly a bank). Add them all together, and it’s no wonder Mila’s was named Best New Restaurant in the Capital Region.

Milas Restaurant & Bar

500 State Street, Schenectady

518.353.7970

milas-518.com

Adonai’s Pizza & Deli

1620 Route 9W, Selkirk

518.756.9352

adonaispizza.com

Pretty Alright Breakfast Club

39 Voorheesville Avenue, Voorheesville

518.765.0019

@prettyalrightbreakfastclub on Instagram

OMELETTES

Peaches Cafe

1475 Western Avenue, Albany

518.482.3677

peachescafe.net

Duncan’s Dairy Bar

890 Hoosick Road, Troy

518.279.9985

duncansdairybar.com

Alexis Diner

294 North Greenbush Road, Troy

518.286.2603

alexisdiner.us

OUTDOOR DINING

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

Druthers Brewing Company

Multiple Locations

druthersbrewing.com

The Shaker and Vine

221 Harborside Drive, Schenectady

518.630.6318

theshakerandvine.com

PASTA SAUCE

Verdile’s Restaurant

572 2nd Avenue, Troy

518.235.8879

verdile.com

DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant and Bar

214 Main Street, Hudson Falls

518.409.8187

denatales.com

Testo’s

853 4th Avenue, Troy

518.235.0444

testosrestaurant.com

PIES

Smith’s Orchard Bake Shop

4561 Jockey Street, Ballston Spa

518.882.6598

smithspieshop.com

Lakeside Farms

336 Schauber Road, Ballston Lake

518.399.8359

lakesidefarmscidermill.com

Golden Harvest Farms

3074 Route 9, Valatie

518.758.7683

goldenharvestfarms.com

PIZZA

Reading this magazine cover to cover? That means you haven’t yet made it to our feature on the rise of Voorheesville’s restaurant scene. Flip to page 42 to read all about Anthony’s by Romo’s Pizza, a new restaurant from the owners of (you guessed it) Bestie winning pizza place Romo’s Pizza.

Romo’s Pizza

365 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont

518.449.5871

romospizza.com

Kay’s Pizza

10 Walsh Lane, Averill Park

518.674.5413

kayspizza.com

Caputo’s Pizzeria (tie)

1675 Route 9, Watkins Plaza

Clifton Park

518.383.9800

caputosofcliftonpark.com

3039 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

518.581.0011

caputospizzeria.com

West Avenue Pizzeria (tie)

99 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs

518.886.3788

westavenuepizzeria.com

PLANT-BASED FOOD SELECTION

Unbeetable

148 Clinton Street, Schenectady

518.312.4679

unbeetable518.com

Rooted + Rind

14 Booth Road, Delmar

518.599.5055

rootedandrind.com

Samascott’s Garden Market (tie)

65 Chatham Street, Kinderhook

518.217.2249

samascott.com

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen (tie)

79 North Pearl Street, Albany

618.426.8550

thehollowalbany.com

PUB

Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub

95 Everett Road, Albany

518.472.0522

367 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.475.1111

swiftyspub.com

Henry Street Taproom

86 Henry Street, Saratoga Springs

518.886.8938

henrystreettaproom.com

O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub

318 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.438.5634

oslatterys.com

RIBS

Miller’s Backyard BBQ

1 Niver Street, Cohoes

518.238.3613

millersbackyardbbqllc.com

Otis and Oliver’s

30 Mill Road, Latham

518.785.9291

otisandolivers.com

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

377 River Street, Troy

518.308.0400

dinosaurbarbque.com

ROMANTIC DINING

677 Prime

677 Broadway, Albany

518.427.7463

677prime.com

15 Church Restaurant

15 Church Street, Saratoga Springs

518.587.1515

15churchrestaurant.com

DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant and Bar

214 Main Street, Hudson Falls

518.409.8187

denatales.com

SALADS

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Avenue, Albany

518.438.3540

bountifulbread.com

Illusive Restaurant and Bar

3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer

518.977.3602

illusives.com

Simone’s Kitchen

Multiple Locations

ordersimones.com

SANDWICH/SUB

While BOTH McCarroll’s The Village Butcher & Deli and Cardona’s Market have been atop the Sandwich Bestie standings for years, either as winners or finalists, this year, we saw a dark horse win it all. Genoa Importing, conveniently located just a few minutes from Siena College, has been stacking sandwiches with scratch-made ingredients (including meats that are cooked in house daily) for more than 30 years, and Bestie voters are taking notice. On the cover of this issue, you can see Genoa’s turkey club, but the shop also serves dozens of hot and cold specialty subs, homemade soups, salads, and a dinner menu featuring baked ziti, tortellini alfredo, and more.

Genoa Importing

435 Loudon Road, Loudonville

518.427.0078

genoaimporting.com

McCarroll’s The Village Butcher & Deli

406 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar

518.439.3936

delmarmarketplace.com

Cardona’s Market

Multiple Locations

cardonasmarket.com

SEAFOOD

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

fin-your fishmonger

2050 Western Avenue, Guilderland

518.452.4565

finshops.com

Hooked Market & Kitchen

1177 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

518.389.6217

hookedmarketandkitchen.com

SLIDERS

Slidin’ Dirty’s food truck slid onto the Capital Region food scene in 2012, and shortly after, owner Tim Taney opened up a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Troy. A Schenectady restaurant came next, and while both of those locations are now closed, Slidin’ Dirty has moved onto a new chapter. While Taney still operates the food truck (which nabbed third in the Food Truck category), he’s also taken charge of the kitchen service at Shane Spillenger’s two restaurants: Ophelia’s in Albany and, more recently, Nanola in Malta. That means you can get a trio of Couch Potatoes (braised short rib, blue cheese, caramelized onion, potato chip, and garlic aioli) any day of the week.

Slidin’ Dirty

388 Broadway, Albany

2639 US-9, Malta

518.217.5688

slidindirty.com

West Ave Chicken

99 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs

518.584.8200

westavechicken.com

Jack’s Drive-In

24 Main Avenue, Wynantskill

518.283.5110

Jack’s Drive In on Facebook

SMOOTHIE

Bliss Cafe & Creamery

278 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.439.0739

blisscafeandcreamery.com

Fruit Loop

22 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park

518.344.6872

eatfruitloop.com

Rooted + Rind

14 Booth Road, Delmar

518.599.5055

rootedandrind.com

SPORTS BAR

Junior’s Bar & Grill

Multiple Locations

juniorsbarandgrill.com

The West Side Sports Bar & Grill

112 Congress Street, Saratoga Springs

518.691.0193

thewestsidesportsbar.com

The End Zone

227 Park Avenue, Mechanicville

518.664.0063

theendzonesportspub.com

STEAKHOUSE

677 Prime

677 Broadway, Albany

518.427.7463

677prime.com

Barnsider

480 Sand Creek Road, Albany

518.869.2448

barnsiderrestaurant.com

Black & Blue Steak and Crab

1470 Western Avenue, Albany

518.313.7388

blackandbluesteakandcrab.com

SUSHI

Sawa Sushi Bistro

392 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont

518.816.0888

sawasushibistro.com

Wasabi

195 Wolf Road, Albany

518.818.1458

wasabialbanyny.com

63 Putnam Street, Saratoga

518.450.1092

wasabisaratogany.com

Akanomi Japanese Restaurant

2568 Western Avenue, Altamont

518.357.0888

akanomijapanese.com

TEA

The Whistling Kettle

Multiple Locations

thewhistlingkettle.com

Saratoga Tea and Honey

348 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.871.1419

saratogateaandhoney.com

Short & Stout Tea Lounge

1736 Western Avenue, Albany

518.456.8327

shortandstouttea.com

WINE SELECTION

In case you missed it, the owners of Bocage are gearing up to open their second Spa City location right across the street from the pint-sized Champagne bar this summer. The new spot, dubbed Standard Fare, will be a family-friendly full-service restaurant with a focus on simple, favorite dishes done right (and a killer cocktail/mocktail list). The best part? After dinner, a nightcap at the Capital Region’s best wine bar is just a few steps away.

Bocage Champagne Bar

10 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

518.450.1115

bocagechampagnebar.com

The Shaker and Vine

221 Harborside Drive, Schenectady

518.630.6318

theshakerandvine.com

Park & Elm

19 Park Street, Glens Falls

518.480.3220

parkandelm.com

WINE/ WINERY

Saratoga Winery

462 Route 29, Saratoga Springs

518.584.9463

thesaratogawinery.com

Clover Pond Vineyard

100 Acre Wood Lane, Altamont

518.356.9000

cloverpondvineyard.com

Altamont Vineyard and Winery (tie)

3001 Furbeck Road, Altamont

518.355.8100

altamontwinery.com

White Cliff Vineyard & Winery (tie)

331 McKinstry Road, Gardiner

845.255.4613

whitecliffwine.com

RESTAURANT BY CUISINE

AMERICAN

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

Illusive Restaurant and Bar

3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer

518.977.3602

illusives.com

Park & Elm

19 Park Street, Glens Falls

518.480.3220

parkandelm.com

CHINESE

Ala Shanghai

468 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

518.783.8188

alashanghai.net

The Plum Blossom Restaurant

685 Hoosick Road, Troy

518.272.0036

The Plum Blossom Restaurant on Facebook

Rain Modern Chinese

295 Lark Street, Albany

518.729.4827

rainalbany.com

EUROPEAN

Brasserie Benelux

390 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.682.6950

beneluxny.com

Boca Bistro

384 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.682.2800

bocabistro.com

Elsasser’s Beim 111

111 Maine Street, Greenwich

518.531.4777

elsassers111.com

FRENCH

Tighe’s Bistro Americain

2703 Route 43, Averill Park

518.712.5166

tighesbistroamericain.com

Chez Pierre

979 Route 9, Gansevoort

518.793.3350

chezpierrerestaurant.com

Le Quai Bistrot Francais

49 Broad Street, Waterford

518.874.1047

Le Quai Bistrot Français on Facebook

GREEK

Athos Restaurant

1814 Western Avenue, Albany

518.608.6400

athosrestaurant.com

Pegasus Restaurant

10885 Route 9W, Coxsackie

518.731.9200

pegasuson9w.com

Milas Restaurant & Bar

500 State Street, Schenectady

518.353.7970

milas-518.com

INDIAN

Karavalli

9 Johnson Road, Latham

518.785.7600

karavalli.com

Shalimar

Multiple Locations

shalimarny.com

Taj Fine Indian Cuisine

365 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont

518.977.3050

tajfineindian.com

ITALIAN

Verdile’s Restaurant

572 2nd Avenue, Troy

518.235.8879

verdile.com

D’Raymonds

269 Osborne Road, Loudonville

518.459.6364

draymonds.com

Caffe Italia Ristorante

662 Central Avenue, Albany

518.459.8029

caffeitaliaalbany.com

JAPANESE

Sawa Sushi Bistro

392 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont

518.816.0888

sawasushibistro.com

Sake

611 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

518.785.7215

sakelatham.com

Unagi Sushi

118 4th Street, Troy

518.326.4300

unagitroyny.com

MEXICAN

Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina

710 Loudon Road, Latham

518.250.4145

1365 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands

518.512.3414

lasmargaritasmexicancantina.com

Casa Real Mexican Restaurant

1400 Altamont Avenue, Schenectady

518.356.0060

3770 Carman Road, Schenectady

518.357.8475

casarealmexicanrestaurant.com

El Mariachi

289 Hamilton Street, Albany

518.432.7580

elmariachirestaurant.com

THAI

Celadon Thai Restaurant

860 New Loudon Road, Latham

518.250.5551

celadonthaialbany.com

Chontong Thai Restaurant

155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.915.1907

chontong.com

Sri Siam Thai Restaurant

337 Columbia Thai Restaurant

East Greenbush

518.915.1654

srisiamthaifood.com

VIETNAMESE

Fun fact: Katianna Hong, a chef on the current season of Bravo’s Top Chef who hails from none other than Clifton Park (read more on page 46), is a big fan of Van’s Vietnamese, this year’s winner of Best Vietnamese restaurant. In fact, when she first moved away from the area, she would pay for Van’s to overnight-ship their spring rolls to her.

Van’s Vietnamese Restaurant

307 Central Avenue, Albany

518.436.1868

Vans Vietnamese Restaurant on Facebook

Saigon Spring

1683 Route 9, Clifton Park

518.982.0425

saigonspring.com

Pho Yum

1558 Central Avenue, Albany

518.869.9866

phoyum.com

RESTAURANT BY COUNTY

ALBANY COUNTY

Yanni’s Too

16 Marina Drive, Coeymans

518.756.7033

yannisrestaurants.com

Coray Kitchen

360 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

518.650.6033

coraykitchen.com

Lanie’s Cafe

471 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville

518.438.5005

laniescafe.com

COLUMBIA COUNTY

The Greens at Copake

Country Club

44 Golf Course Road, Craryville

518.325.0019

thegreensatcopake.com

La Bella’s

2967 Route 9, Valatie

518.758.6611

labellavalatie.com

The Aviary

8 Hudson Street, Kinderhook

518.610.8543

theaviarykinderhook.com

FULTON / MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Nick Stoner Inn

1810 Route 10, Caroga Lake

518.835.8039

Nick Stoner Inn Seafood & Steakhouse on Facebook

Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen

101 West Main Street, Broadalbin

518.752.6255

Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen on Facebook

Raindancer Restaurant

4582 Route 30, Amsterdam

518.842.2606

raindancerrestaurant.com

GREENE COUNTY

Pegasus Restaurant

10885 Route 9W, Coxsackie

518.731.9200

pegasuson9w.com

Red’s Restaurant

12005 Route 9W, Coxsackie

518.731.8151

redsrestaurant.com

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company

4545 Route 32, Catskill

518.678.9275

ripvanwinklebrewery.com

RENSSELAER COUNTY

Feel like you’ve read the name Verdile’s an awful lot so far? Well, that’s because you have. The authentic Italian restaurant has been serving Troy and the surrounding regions for more than 80 years, and clearly, Capital Regionites can’t get enough, this year voting Verdile’s best in the Appetizer, Family-owned Restaurant, Meatballs, Pasta Sauce, Italian, and Rensselaer County categories.

Verdile’s Restaurant

572 2nd Avenue, Troy

518.235.8879

verdile.com

Illusive Restaurant and Bar

3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer

518.977.3602

illusives.com

Chez Mike

596 Columbia Turnpike

East Greenbush

518.479.4730

chezmikerestaurant.com

SARATOGA COUNTY

Panza’s

129 South Broadway

Saratoga Springs

518.584.6882

panzasrestaurant.com

Solevo

55 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

518.450.7094

solevokitchenandsocial.com

15 Church Restaurant

15 Church Street, Saratoga Springs

518.587.1515

15churchrestaurant.com

SCHENECTADY COUNTY

Canali’s Italian & American Restaurant

126 Mariaville Road, Schenectady

518.355.5323

canalisrestaurant.com

Daley’s on Yates

10 Yates Street, Schenectady

518.901.0174

daleysonyates.com

Milas Restaurant & Bar

500 State Street, Schenectady

518.353.7970

milas-518.com

SCHOHARIE COUNTY

Apple Barrel Store + Cafe

115 Route 30A, Schoharie

518.295.7179

shopapplebarrel.com

Schoharie Valley Farms/The Carrot Barn

5605 Route 30, Schoharie

518.295.7139

schoharievalleyfarms.com

Grapevine Farms

2373 Route 7, Cobleskill

518.234.9148

grapevinefarms.com

WARREN COUNTY

Park & Elm

19 Park Street, Glens Falls

518.480.3220

parkandelm.com

The Log Jam

1484 Route 9, Lake George

518.798.1155

logjamrestaurant.com

Ridge Terrace Restaurant

2172 Ridge Road, Queensbury

518.656.9274

theridgeterrace.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY

DeNatale’s Italian Restaurant and Bar

214 Main Street, Hudson Falls

518.409.8187

denatales.com

Elsasser’s Beim 111

111 Main Street, Greenwich

518.531.4777

elsassers111.com

Anvil Inn Restaurant

67 Broadway, Fort Edward

518.747.0556

the-anvil-inn.restaurants-world.com