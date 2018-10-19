Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand To Debate Republican Challenger, Chele Farley, At Skidmore College

Incumbent Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and her Republican challenger, Chele Farley, will square off in a debate at Skidmore College this Sunday, October 21, at 7pm at Helen Filene Ladd Concert Hall, part of the college’s Arthur Zankel Music Center. The host of Spectrum News’ Capital Tonight, Liz Benjamin, and NY1 political anchor Errol Louis will serve as moderators. Tickets for the hour-long event sold out on the first day, but the debate will be broadcast live by Spectrum stations statewide.

This is Gillbrand’s second debate at Skidmore College (her first was in 2012 against Wendy Long), as the junior US Senator from New York is seeking a second term in office. An Albany native, Gillibrand was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2006, representing the 20th district. She was then picked in 2009 by New York Governor David Paterson to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Hillary Clinton, who had been confirmed as Secretary of State in the Obama administration. Since then, Gillibrand has won large majorities in a special election in 2010 and a full-term bid in 2012, and this past February announced that she would no longer receive corporate PAC donations. “Having represented Saratoga Springs in my old Congressional district, and having grown up not far away in Albany, the area has always been a special place for me,” Gillibrand tells saratoga living. “After spending time listening to constituents in all 62 counties last year, I am excited to be back at Skidmore College for this statewide debate, and I look forward to earning the privilege of continuing to serve New Yorkers for another term.”

Her Republican opponent, Chele Farley, is a Stanford-educated financier who’s spent the past 25 years in New York City. Following the 2016 election, Farley was named the New York City Finance Chair for the New York State Republican Party, and this marks her first campaign for political office. She’s running on her outsider status and a strong background in business and finance, including years of experience at UBS Capital, Goldman Sachs and currently, Mistral Capital International, a private equity investment firm. “I’m a businesswoman who will fight for New Yorkers, and only New Yorkers,” Farley tells saratoga living. “I support term limits for all elected officials, because taxpayers are fed up with the dysfunction in DC. As your US Senator, I will bring back the over $48 billion Washington insiders are stealing from hardworking New Yorkers each year and bring that money home to build better roads, cut property taxes and make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Even though the midterm elections are still three weeks off, they’re already being called another “Year of the Woman,” a reference to the 1992 general election, during which a record 47 women were elected to the House of Representatives and four to the Senate (where, at the time, there were only two female senators). The 2018 midterms already have more female candidates running for public office than in any other election in US history. In fact, there are quite a few races featuring only female candidates, including the race between Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb for New York’s 21 Congressional District (which includes nearby Wilton, Glens Falls and Queensbury).

