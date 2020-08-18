fbpx

Vent Fitness Permanently Closes Its E3 Training Studio in Saratoga

All local gyms have been temporarily closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facade of the former E3 Training Studio on Broadway in Saratoga.

It’s been an uphill battle for local gyms since the COVID-19 crisis hit in March. And despite New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement on August 17 that gyms would be able to open as early as August 24, to reduced capacity and a number of other restrictions, some simply haven’t been able to survive. Per its Instagram page, one of those casualties includes Saratoga Springs’ E3 Training, which was run by the locally owned Vent Fitness.

Saratoga Living reached out to the gym’s parent company, and it did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The gym first opened its doors on Broadway in Saratoga in June 2017 as Vent Fitness Studio, and after nearly two years in business, rebranded to E3 Training Studio powered by Vent. At the time of the rebrand, president of Vent Fitness, Bill Lia, Jr., noted that there had been an “overwhelmingly positive response from the residents of Saratoga” to the then nascent E3 workout plan, for which the gym was named, and that the workout regimen would be incorporated into all of Vents’ locations throughout the Capital District, which included outposts in Latham, Guilderland, Clifton Park and Niskayuna. The Saratoga location was seen as E3’s flagship, featuring Peloton Bikes and selling Lululemon apparel. It had been closed since March 16.

All of Vent’s locations have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

