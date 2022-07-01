16 Track Season Parties You Don’t Want to Miss

It’s that time of year, Saratoga! Pull out your pocketbook, slap on your fascinator and hit the town for these soirées coming to the Spa City before and during this racing season.

July 7

A Midsummer Night Party

Baller Dream Foundation

Private residence of Augie Vitiello

July 13

Siro’s Cup

Center for Disability Services

Siro’s Restaurant

July 16

The White Party with a Splash of Color

Saratoga Bridges

Saratoga National

July 19

43rd Annual Palamountain Benefit

Joseph C. and Anne T. Palamountain Scholarship Fund

Surrey-Williamson Inn, Skidmore College

July 21

An Unbridled Affair

CAPTAIN

Prime at Saratoga National

July 22

Light Up the Night

Albany Medical Center

Saratoga National Golf Club

July 27

Day at the Races

Fred & Gertrude England Hospitality Education Foundation

1863 Club

August 2

Croquet on the Green

AIM Services

Gavin Park

August 3

Saratoga Hospital Gala

Saratoga Community Health Center

Saratoga Casino Hotel

August 4

Charity Basketball Game

New York Race Track Chaplaincy

Saratoga Rec Center

August 6

Gala Under the Stars

Luzerne Music Center

Saratoga National Golf Club

August 7

After the Race

Old Friends at Cabin Creek

Saratoga National

August 15

9th Annual Blue Spangled Gala

Saratoga WarHorse

Hall of Springs

August 17

New York Race Track Chaplaincy Brunch

NYRTC

Saratoga National

August 21

A Tribute to Transforming Lives

Saratoga Trunk with Living Resources and Building on Love

1863 Club

August 26

24th Annual Travers Soirée

LifePath

Saratoga National