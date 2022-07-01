16 Track Season Parties You Don’t Want to Miss

It’s that time of year, Saratoga! Pull out your pocketbook, slap on your fascinator and hit the town for these soirées coming to the Spa City before and during this racing season.
July 7
A Midsummer Night Party
Baller Dream Foundation
Private residence of Augie Vitiello
July 13
Siro’s Cup
Center for Disability Services
Siro’s Restaurant
July 16
The White Party with a Splash of Color
Saratoga Bridges
Saratoga National
July 19
43rd Annual Palamountain Benefit
Joseph C. and Anne T. Palamountain Scholarship Fund
Surrey-Williamson Inn, Skidmore College
July 21
An Unbridled Affair
CAPTAIN
Prime at Saratoga National
July 22
Light Up the Night
Albany Medical Center
Saratoga National Golf Club
July 27
Day at the Races
Fred & Gertrude England Hospitality Education Foundation
1863 Club
August 2
Croquet on the Green
AIM Services
Gavin Park
August 3
Saratoga Hospital Gala
Saratoga Community Health Center
Saratoga Casino Hotel
August 4
Charity Basketball Game
New York Race Track Chaplaincy
Saratoga Rec Center
August 6
Gala Under the Stars
Luzerne Music Center
Saratoga National Golf Club
August 7
After the Race
Old Friends at Cabin Creek
Saratoga National
August 15
9th Annual Blue Spangled Gala
Saratoga WarHorse
Hall of Springs
August 17
New York Race Track Chaplaincy Brunch
NYRTC
Saratoga National
August 21
A Tribute to Transforming Lives
Saratoga Trunk with Living Resources and Building on Love
1863 Club
August 26
24th Annual Travers Soirée
LifePath
Saratoga National