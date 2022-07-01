fbpx

16 Track Season Parties You Don’t Want to Miss

From Siro's Cup all the way to the Travers wine tasting, this gala season will be one to remember.

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

It’s that time of year, Saratoga! Pull out your pocketbook, slap on your fascinator and hit the town for these soirées coming to the Spa City before and during this racing season.

July 7
A Midsummer Night Party
Baller Dream Foundation
Private residence of Augie Vitiello

July 13
Siro’s Cup
Center for Disability Services
Siro’s Restaurant

July 16
The White Party with a Splash of Color
Saratoga Bridges
Saratoga National

July 19
43rd Annual Palamountain Benefit
Joseph C. and Anne T. Palamountain Scholarship Fund
Surrey-Williamson Inn, Skidmore College

July 21
An Unbridled Affair
CAPTAIN
Prime at Saratoga National

July 22
Light Up the Night
Albany Medical Center
Saratoga National Golf Club

July 27
Day at the Races
Fred & Gertrude England Hospitality Education Foundation
1863 Club

August 2
Croquet on the Green
AIM Services
Gavin Park

August 3
Saratoga Hospital Gala
Saratoga Community Health Center
Saratoga Casino Hotel

August 4
Charity Basketball Game
New York Race Track Chaplaincy
Saratoga Rec Center

August 6
Gala Under the Stars
Luzerne Music Center
Saratoga National Golf Club

August 7
After the Race
Old Friends at Cabin Creek
Saratoga National

August 15
9th Annual Blue Spangled Gala
Saratoga WarHorse
Hall of Springs

August 17
New York Race Track Chaplaincy Brunch
NYRTC
Saratoga National

August 21
A Tribute to Transforming Lives
Saratoga Trunk with Living Resources and Building on Love
1863 Club

August 26
24th Annual Travers Soirée
LifePath
Saratoga National

