2019 Eddies: Saratoga’s Caffè Lena, Garland Nelson Take Home Multiple Awards; Troy’s Girl Blue Is The Night’s Top Winner

At the inaugural Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards held at Proctors on April 14, artists and venues from the Spa City won big.

Eddie Awards
Garland Nelson accepting the award for "R&B/Soul Artist of the Year" at last night's Eddies. (Proctors)

Saratoga owned the Eddies. At the inaugural Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards (Eddies) at Proctors on April 14—basically, a local version of the Grammy Awards—Saratoga Springs had a bountiful evening, bringing away multiple awards in a range of categories.

Big Saratoga-based winners included Caffè Lena, which took home “Best Small Venue” and “Local Music Venue of the Year” honors (the latter was part of the People’s Choice Awards portion of the awards show; Sawyer Fredericks’ three sold-out shows at the venue last May also took home “Local Music Concert of the Year” honors). Also, Garland Nelson, leader of band Soul Session, garnered “R&B/Soul Artist of the Year” himself, and with his band, “Party Cover Band of the Year.”

Other notable winners included DJ Trumaster (“DJ of the Year”), a staple at Putnam Place (owned by saratoga living‘s Chair), who also spun at numerous saratoga living parties last year; Rich Ortiz (“Solo or Duo Performer of the Year [Covers Category]”), who rocked saratoga living‘s 2018 Design Issue party at the Adelphi Hotel; and Candy Ambulance (“Punk/Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year”), who appeared on our top female artists list earlier this year. (Troy-based The Sea The Sea, who also appeared on our list, won for “Alt/Indie Artist of the Year.”) Two bands tied for “Album of the Year” honors: Saratoga’s Wild Adriatic (Feel) and Albany’s Elrod + MotherJudge (Cold Warrior), whose Caroline “MotherJudge” Isachsen died back in March.

The Eddies also honored a few artists that have broken the glass ceiling of the local music scene, garnering international fan bases for their musical output. These included Saratoga duo Phantogram, which won the “Outward Bound Artist of the Year”; and The Gibson Brothers, which has been getting national press from Rolling Stone and whose Leigh Gibson used to work at Saratoga Guitar, took home “Country/Bluegrass Artist of the Year.”

The biggest winner of the night was Troy-based solo artist Girl Blue (a.k.a. Arielle O’Keefe), who took home “Solo Artist of the Year,” “Record of the Year” (“Lolita“) and “Music Video of the Year” (a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams“). She was also featured on saratoga living‘s top female artists list, along with fellow Eddies winners The Sea The Sea and Candy Ambulance.

Below, find the full list of winners from last night’s awards show:

Solo Artist of the Year
Girl Blue

Solo or Duo Performer of the Year (Covers Category)
Rich Ortiz

Alt/Indie Artist of the Year
The Sea The Sea

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year (tie)
Johnny 2 Phones
KATANI

Party Cover Band of the Year
Garland Nelson and Soul Session

Jazz Artist of the Year
Brian Patneaude Quartet

DJ of the Year
DJ Trumastr

Country/Bluegrass Artist of the Year
The Gibson Brothers

Americana Artist of the Year
The North & South Dakotas

Rock/Pop Artist of the Year
Wild Adriatic

Punk/Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year
Candy Ambulance

Jam Band of the Year
Let’s Be Leonard

Blues Artist of the Year
Alana Wyld/Wyld Blu

R&B/Soul Artist of the Year
Garland Nelson

Electronica Artist of the Year
Sara Ayers

International/World Music Artist of the Year
Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year
Albany Symphony Orchestra

Folk/Traditional Artist of the Year
The McKrells

Music Video of the Year
Girl Blue—Dreams

Album of the Year (tie)
Elrod + MotherJudge—Cold Warrior
Wild Adriatic—Feel

Record of the Year
Girl Blue—Lolita

Outward Bound Artist of the Year
Phantogram

Promoter or Presenter of the Year
Mona Golub (Music Haven Concert Series)

Radio DJ of the Year
Chris Wienk WEXT

Concert Series of the Year
Music Haven Concert Series

Live Production Crew of the Year
High Peaks Sound

Arts Publication of the Year
nippertown.com

Music Journalist of the Year
Michael Hochanadel

Best Venue Small (up to 350 people)
Caffé Lena

Best Venue Medium (350-999 people)
The Egg

Best Venue Large (1,000 people and up)
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Best Live Festival Large Format
Old Songs Festival of Traditional Music & Dance

Best Live Festival Small Format
GottaGetGon Folk Festival

Photographer of the Year (tie)
Andre Pilarczyk
Kiki Vassilakis

People’s Choice Awards

Local Music Artist of the Year
PJ Duo

Local Music Venue of the Year
Caffè Lena

Local Music Concert of the Year
Sawyer Fredericks
Caffè Lena
May 25-27, 2018

Capital Region Music Hall of Fame Winners

Artist Lifetime Achievement
Kevin McKrell

Arts Educator or Contributions to the Area Music Scene
Ruth Pelham

 

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

