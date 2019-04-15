2019 Eddies: Saratoga’s Caffè Lena, Garland Nelson Take Home Multiple Awards; Troy’s Girl Blue Is The Night’s Top Winner

Garland Nelson accepting the award for "R&B/Soul Artist of the Year" at last night's Eddies. (Proctors)

Saratoga owned the Eddies. At the inaugural Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards (Eddies) at Proctors on April 14—basically, a local version of the Grammy Awards—Saratoga Springs had a bountiful evening, bringing away multiple awards in a range of categories.

Big Saratoga-based winners included Caffè Lena, which took home “Best Small Venue” and “Local Music Venue of the Year” honors (the latter was part of the People’s Choice Awards portion of the awards show; Sawyer Fredericks’ three sold-out shows at the venue last May also took home “Local Music Concert of the Year” honors). Also, Garland Nelson, leader of band Soul Session, garnered “R&B/Soul Artist of the Year” himself, and with his band, “Party Cover Band of the Year.”

Other notable winners included DJ Trumaster (“DJ of the Year”), a staple at Putnam Place (owned by saratoga living‘s Chair), who also spun at numerous saratoga living parties last year; Rich Ortiz (“Solo or Duo Performer of the Year [Covers Category]”), who rocked saratoga living‘s 2018 Design Issue party at the Adelphi Hotel; and Candy Ambulance (“Punk/Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year”), who appeared on our top female artists list earlier this year. (Troy-based The Sea The Sea, who also appeared on our list, won for “Alt/Indie Artist of the Year.”) Two bands tied for “Album of the Year” honors: Saratoga’s Wild Adriatic (Feel) and Albany’s Elrod + MotherJudge (Cold Warrior), whose Caroline “MotherJudge” Isachsen died back in March.

The Eddies also honored a few artists that have broken the glass ceiling of the local music scene, garnering international fan bases for their musical output. These included Saratoga duo Phantogram, which won the “Outward Bound Artist of the Year”; and The Gibson Brothers, which has been getting national press from Rolling Stone and whose Leigh Gibson used to work at Saratoga Guitar, took home “Country/Bluegrass Artist of the Year.”

The biggest winner of the night was Troy-based solo artist Girl Blue (a.k.a. Arielle O’Keefe), who took home “Solo Artist of the Year,” “Record of the Year” (“Lolita“) and “Music Video of the Year” (a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams“). She was also featured on saratoga living‘s top female artists list, along with fellow Eddies winners The Sea The Sea and Candy Ambulance.

Below, find the full list of winners from last night’s awards show:

Solo Artist of the Year

Girl Blue

Solo or Duo Performer of the Year (Covers Category)

Rich Ortiz

Alt/Indie Artist of the Year

The Sea The Sea

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year (tie)

Johnny 2 Phones

KATANI

Party Cover Band of the Year

Garland Nelson and Soul Session

Jazz Artist of the Year

Brian Patneaude Quartet

DJ of the Year

DJ Trumastr

Country/Bluegrass Artist of the Year

The Gibson Brothers

Americana Artist of the Year

The North & South Dakotas

Rock/Pop Artist of the Year

Wild Adriatic

Punk/Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year

Candy Ambulance

Jam Band of the Year

Let’s Be Leonard

Blues Artist of the Year

Alana Wyld/Wyld Blu

R&B/Soul Artist of the Year

Garland Nelson

Electronica Artist of the Year

Sara Ayers

International/World Music Artist of the Year

Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year

Albany Symphony Orchestra

Folk/Traditional Artist of the Year

The McKrells

Music Video of the Year

Girl Blue—Dreams

Album of the Year (tie)

Elrod + MotherJudge—Cold Warrior

Wild Adriatic—Feel

Record of the Year

Girl Blue—Lolita

Outward Bound Artist of the Year

Phantogram

Promoter or Presenter of the Year

Mona Golub (Music Haven Concert Series)

Radio DJ of the Year

Chris Wienk WEXT

Concert Series of the Year

Music Haven Concert Series

Live Production Crew of the Year

High Peaks Sound

Arts Publication of the Year

nippertown.com

Music Journalist of the Year

Michael Hochanadel

Best Venue Small (up to 350 people)

Caffé Lena

Best Venue Medium (350-999 people)

The Egg

Best Venue Large (1,000 people and up)

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Best Live Festival Large Format

Old Songs Festival of Traditional Music & Dance

Best Live Festival Small Format

GottaGetGon Folk Festival

Photographer of the Year (tie)

Andre Pilarczyk

Kiki Vassilakis

—

People’s Choice Awards

Local Music Artist of the Year

PJ Duo

Local Music Venue of the Year

Caffè Lena

Local Music Concert of the Year

Sawyer Fredericks

Caffè Lena

May 25-27, 2018

—

Capital Region Music Hall of Fame Winners

Artist Lifetime Achievement

Kevin McKrell

Arts Educator or Contributions to the Area Music Scene

Ruth Pelham