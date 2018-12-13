2019 New Year’s Resolutions From The Saratoga Springs Community

Ah, the proverbial clean slate! Although sometimes hard to come by in the mire that life can become, perhaps that’s what makes a clean slate every bit more refreshing when one is found. I think we can all agree that while life may offer up a varying degree of challenges, it’s not impossible to hit that reset button. And, well, each of us gets a chance every year, whether we like it or not. In short, we get the new year.

As we usher out the old year and welcome in the new one, we’re all gifted with the chance to reboot our lives. No matter where we are in the world, we all wake up on January 1 with newly affirmed vows to better ourselves. Whether the changes we promise ourselves to make are big, small, simple or complicated, the beautiful thing is that all are acknowledged as justified by the ringing in of the new year.

In the past, making my yearly resolutions was fairly easy for me to do. Essentially, I just looked at the level of professional baseball I was playing the year before and aimed for the next rung up. As it turns out, though, a lot can happen in a year, as I left the comfort of the town I grew up in (Williamstown, MA) and the only profession I ever knew (Major League Baseball) to sell real estate here in Saratoga Springs, all within a 12-month span. All of a sudden, my statistical success-markers appeared foreign: “strikeouts” were replaced by “listings sold” and “earned-run averages” by “average days on market.” At first attempt, it was a major challenge to assess my past year. Life, it seemed, had gotten a little more complicated…or had it? The more I pondered, the more I realized that, at the end of the day, the fundamental objective remained the same: to be better than I was the year before. Period.

All of this talk of new years and self-transformation makes me think of a quote attributed to Ernest Hemingway: “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.” Of course, open to interpretations as varied as the eyes that read it. Yet as I share with you some New Year’s resolutions from fellow Saratogians, a true constant resides in everyone’s responses: We all have room for improvement. So cheers to that clean slate! May we all use ours to its fullest potential.

Michele Desrosiers

Chief Marketing Officer, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

My New Year’s resolution is to become more intentional in my consumption of social media—in a couple of ways. First, I’d like to replace some of the time I spend keeping up with social media with more reading for work or pleasure. Then, I’d like to exercise more on my recumbent bike and use that time to catch up on social media.

Tina Nigro

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Residential and Commercial, Julie & Co. Realty

1. Increase my emotional intelligence: Instead of being frazzled in stressful situations, I’m going to work on being more poised.

2. Bring more peace into my life and others’: By passing it forward. I feel many of us would have more peace in our daily lives if we thought about others before ourselves.

3. Travel more: I hope to go to Italy in September 2019 with my mom.

4. Learn something new every day: Be open-minded to listening and learning from others on a daily basis.

5. Get back in the saddle: Get back to the barn at Skidmore College’s Equestrian Stables! Horses are the best therapy.

Adam Gray

President/CEO, SheetLabels.com

1. Never stop learning: Find something new to learn about—for me, it would probably be related to a venture I’m involved in.

2. Don’t let obstacles get in my way: Make sure any challenges I’m faced with are treated as a learning opportunity.

3. Have more fun: Make more of an effort to have more fun with my family and friends.

4. Stay focused on the win: Keep my head down, listen to my advisors and scale my efforts as far ahead as possible.

5. Reduce stress: Make it a point to schedule some regular alone time at the spa

and the gym, and to meditate.

Alyssa Vilsaint

Barista, Uncommon Grounds

Some of my resolutions include being more responsible, actually saving some of my money and traveling more. Also to convince my boyfriend that we need another dog!

Kristen Zorda

Owner, Yoga Mandali

My New Year’s resolution is to help more people experience yoga in a way that’s accessible to them. Yoga can serve people in a lot of ways, and there are many styles to choose from.

Darryl Leggieri

President, Discover Saratoga (Saratoga Convention & Tourism Bureau)

• Have more fun with my family: As our three kids get older, it’s still important to create special family memories for everyone to cherish.

• My personal touch: I plan to write more handwritten notes for meaningful connections.

• My creative side: Start taking an oil painting class again (I haven’t taken one since college).

• Visit my parents: Spend more quality time with them, and help them when they need it.

• Man up: Spend more quality time with my wife.

• Contribute to a cause: It’s the least I can do to make my community a better place to live in.

Molly McCormack

Kindergarten Teacher, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District

When saratoga living first called me about a New Year’s resolution, I thought to myself: I can’t remember the last time I made a New Year’s resolution. After thinking about it for a while and putting it off, I realized that deciding on a resolution is another way I can keep my dad’s memory alive. He passed away in June 2017, and he was and will always be my favorite person. He was the happiest, most hard-working man I’ve ever known, and I will always strive to be more like him. So, long story short, my New Year’s resolution is to be more positive, work harder and have more fun, just like my dad.

Deborah DePasquale

CEO/Founder, TOGA HERITAGE

I’m not really one for making New Year’s resolutions…not anymore, anyway. I learned a long time ago that it’s a sure way to set myself up for failure. So, in short, I’m choosing joy for 2019…and the rest will follow!

Danny Petrosino

Owner/Head Chef, Osteria Danny

I take New Year’s resolutions very seriously. Extensive thought was put into this year’s: I plan to quit smoking, lose weight, exercise more, never raise my voice in the kitchen and drastically lower my menu prices.

Sandra Fox

Founder/President, Sensory Six

“Zen” is my word for 2019, with the intention being to live my life with more peace, joy and balance. I plan to be more mindful, giving my full presence to the people around me and the moment I’m in. Making a habit of spending more time in nature will certainly be a goal. Maintaining a strong, healthy body and mind will continue to be a priority, fueled by sleep, exercise and healthy food. I will also actively seek personal growth with continuous learning through new experiences and travel to new places. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, I will surround myself with my tribe and make time to be with those people.