5 Local Events You Didn’t Know Were Happening in May

In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been bombarded with invites to various events, all of which just so happen to be happening in May. There are the Kentucky Derby parties—at Prime, The Lodge and the National Museum of Racing—and Albany’s famed Tulip Festival, of course, but there are so many other private and public events going on, including the Kelly’s Angels Mother Lovin’ 5K (but do I really want to run a 5K after Derby Day?), Saratoga Living‘s already-sold-out Cocktails & Clairvoyance group medium reading with Tracy Fluty, and the debut of Tiki Tours on Saratoga Lake.

But also in the last couple of weeks I’ve attended events, such as Night at the Brewseum, and had multiple people say to me after the fact, “Why didn’t I know about that?!” So, I’ve taken it upon myself to inform the masses of five May events they definitely want to know about.

Bloody Mary Fest

May 14

11am-4pm

Downtown Saratoga

Last year, Harvey’s introduced Bloody Mary Fest to Saratoga Springs. In 2021, a dozen bars and restaurants participated, and the event was a fundraiser for the SNACpack program. This year, the number of participating establishments is up to 21, including Harvey’s and Brasserie Benelux, each of which is donating $100 to the son of Jesica Dorronsoro, the Forno Bistro employee who was killed in a traffic accident earlier this year. Bloody Marys are $7 each, and participants will have a chance to vote for their favorite.

Social IRL

May 16

5:30pm

Lucy’s Bar

During the pandemic, did you make social media friends whom you’ve never actually met in real life? This is your chance to meet them face to face! Put on by Sue Lepkowski of @thesuecasa, Kristin Armstrong of @snappedbykiki and Randi Poillon and Nicole Nicholas of @hautemessesindresses, Social IRL is your chance to share your side hustle, meet new people and mingle with the faces you’ve seen on Instagram. Attendees will get two complimentary drinks, light bites, entry into the raffle and a swag bag of goodies.

Summit Beer Day

May 22

All Day

Mountains everywhere

Last year, Upstate New York hiking blogger Julie St Louis, a.k.a. Summit Searcher, started her very own holiday. “Summit Beer Day was all about the fact that I loved hiking and enjoying a beer at the summit,” she says. “And soon after launching this concept of the holiday, I knew I wasn’t alone: Last year, we had over 200 participants from three continents.” (All you need to do to participate is drink a beer at the top of a mountain, and send photos to St Louis.) This year’s event is set to be even bigger, and the Summit Searcher is partnering with Northway Brewing to brew a special Summit Dry Hopped Pilsner for the big event. After your hike (and summit beer), head to the Queensbury brewery for live music and to try the new brew.

Sing! In The Streets

May 22

Noon-2pm

Downtown Saratoga

Caffé Lena is celebrating its 62nd anniversary with Sing! In The Streets, a free, first-of-its-kind festival that will see a dozen performances on six stages across the city. Catch Girl Blue and Russel the Leaf at Impressions; Cassandra Kubinski and Jes Hudak at the library; Dan, James and Oona and Karl Bertrand on Henry Street; Hot Club of Saratoga and The Bluebillies at Ben & Jerry’s; Carolyn Shapiro and Reese Fulmer at the Caffé Lena courtyard; and the North & South Dakotas and Lost Radio Rounders upstairs on the storied coffeehouse’s stage.

Custom Denim Jacket Party

May 26

5-7pm or 7-9pm

Piper Boutique

Bedazzle a denim jacket at Piper! Tickets price includes one denim jacket and all the arts and craft supplies needed to make it utterly your own. Stay tuned to Piper’s Instagram and Facebook for more details…Eventbrite link coming soon.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.