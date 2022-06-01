5 Festive Galas Coming to Saratoga in June

Summer may not officially start until the end of this month, but Saratoga summer is in full swing. This month will see the return of a few favorite fundraisers (and of our beloved Yaddo Gardens!), so grab your family and friends and kick off the Spa City’s most lively time of the year with cocktails, live music and some good ol’ summer fun!
June 2
Saratoga Preservation Porch Party
Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation
Saratoga Reading Room
June 7
One Fine Day Luncheon
Shelters of Saratoga
Prime at Saratoga National
June 23
The Yaddo Summer Benefit
Hosted by Yaddo
The Yaddo Mansion
June 24
The Red, White & Blue Party
American Cancer Society
Saratoga National Golf Club
June 25
20th Anniversary Gala
Saratoga Automobile Museum
At the Saratoga Automobile Museum