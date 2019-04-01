5 Interior Design Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now

Local: @beverly.tracy_homedesign
First, an unapologetic self-plug: With a glimpse into Saratoga Springs’ elegant homes, rustic Lake George camps and Greenfield’s equestrian farms, my page celebrates all things local and mixes elegance with the unexpected.
Aesthetic: @jroman1964
Just WOW. John Roman welcomes us into his interior design obsession with a perfectly curated collection of chic interiors. He has a talented eye, gathering rich, luxe images that are exciting and, well, simply stunning.
Classic: @em_henderson
Emily Henderson, a stylist, New York Times-bestselling author, TV personality and daily style blogger, has a page worth perusing for home renovation tips and tricks.
Eclectic: @rosie.case
Rosie Case, a self-proclaimed design-obsessed Jersey girl in Texas (and saratoga living Contributing Writer) photographs unusual pieces of furniture and objets d’art in her home. Her pics boast one-of-a-kind antique/thrift-trail finds, which she makes completely chic.
Trending: @designseeds
Jessica Colaluca’s page takes pics submitted through its #designseeds hashtag and creates color palettes inspired by natural elements. In this cold, plugged-in life, we need these palettes to remind us what’s real.