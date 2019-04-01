fbpx

5 Interior Design Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now

'saratoga living' Design Editor and interior designer Beverly Tracy shares her favorite design Insta pages.

Rosie Case
Rosie Case, a self-proclaimed design-obsessed Jersey girl in Texas (and 'saratoga living' Contributing Writer) photographs unusual pieces of furniture and objets d’art in her home. (Rosie Case)

Local: @beverly.tracy_homedesign

First, an unapologetic self-plug: With a glimpse into Saratoga Springs’ elegant homes, rustic Lake George camps and Greenfield’s equestrian farms, my page celebrates all things local and mixes elegance with the unexpected.

Aesthetic: @jroman1964

Just WOW. John Roman welcomes us into his interior design obsession with a perfectly curated collection of chic interiors. He has a talented eye, gathering rich, luxe images that are exciting and, well, simply stunning.

Classic: @em_henderson

Emily Henderson, a stylist, New York Times-bestselling author, TV personality and daily style blogger, has a page worth perusing for home renovation tips and tricks.

Eclectic: @rosie.case

Rosie Case, a self-proclaimed design-obsessed Jersey girl in Texas (and saratoga living Contributing Writer) photographs unusual pieces of furniture and objets d’art in her home. Her pics boast one-of-a-kind antique/thrift-trail finds, which she makes completely chic.

Trending: @designseeds

Jessica Colaluca’s page takes pics submitted through its #designseeds hashtag and creates color palettes inspired by natural elements. In this cold, plugged-in life, we need these palettes to remind us what’s real.

Beverly Tracy

Beverly Tracy is an award-winning, nationally recognized interior designer based in Saratoga Springs.

