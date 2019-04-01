5 Interior Design Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now

Rosie Case, a self-proclaimed design-obsessed Jersey girl in Texas (and 'saratoga living' Contributing Writer) photographs unusual pieces of furniture and objets d’art in her home. (Rosie Case)

Rosie Case, a self-proclaimed design-obsessed Jersey girl in Texas (and 'saratoga living' Contributing Writer) photographs unusual pieces of furniture and objets d’art in her home. (Rosie Case)

First, an unapologetic self-plug: With a glimpse into Saratoga Springs’ elegant homes, rustic Lake George camps and Greenfield’s equestrian farms, my page celebrates all things local and mixes elegance with the unexpected.

Just WOW. John Roman welcomes us into his interior design obsession with a perfectly curated collection of chic interiors. He has a talented eye, gathering rich, luxe images that are exciting and, well, simply stunning.

Emily Henderson, a stylist, New York Times-bestselling author, TV personality and daily style blogger, has a page worth perusing for home renovation tips and tricks.

Rosie Case, a self-proclaimed design-obsessed Jersey girl in Texas (and saratoga living Contributing Writer) photographs unusual pieces of furniture and objets d’art in her home. Her pics boast one-of-a-kind antique/thrift-trail finds, which she makes completely chic.

Jessica Colaluca’s page takes pics submitted through its #designseeds hashtag and creates color palettes inspired by natural elements. In this cold, plugged-in life, we need these palettes to remind us what’s real.