fbpx

5 Things to Know About Saratoga (Not Saratoga Springs!), New York

The Town of Saratoga actually came before the City of Saratoga Springs.

Saratoga, NY, is home to the Saratoga National Historical Park, known locally as the Saratoga Battlefield.

1. While residents and tourists alike often call the City of Saratoga Springs “Saratoga” for short, they might not realize that there’s actually a Town of Saratoga as well, located due east of Saratoga Springs.

2. Saratoga, which is home to the villages of Schuylerville and Victory, is bordered by the Hudson River to the east, Saratoga Lake and Saratoga Springs to the west, the Town of Stillwater to the south, and the towns of Northumberland and Wilton to the north.

3. Once a part of Albany County, Saratoga became one of the four “mother towns” of Saratoga County in 1791. Over the years, the town became smaller as parts of it were redistributed into the towns of Ballston, Stillwater, Northumberland, Moreau, Wilton, Saratoga Springs, Greenfield and Corinth.

4. A center of conflict during the French and Indian War, Saratoga rose to prominence during the Revolutionary War as the site of the British defeat at the hands of the Americans in 1777’s Battles of Saratoga, often referred to as the turning point of the American Revolution.

5. Today, Saratoga is home to Saratoga National Historical Park, the Battle of Saratoga Monument and the Schuyler House, the country home of Revolutionary War hero Philip Schuyler, among other historical landmarks.  

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 