5 Things to Know About Saratoga (Not Saratoga Springs!), New York

1. While residents and tourists alike often call the City of Saratoga Springs “Saratoga” for short, they might not realize that there’s actually a Town of Saratoga as well, located due east of Saratoga Springs.

2. Saratoga, which is home to the villages of Schuylerville and Victory, is bordered by the Hudson River to the east, Saratoga Lake and Saratoga Springs to the west, the Town of Stillwater to the south, and the towns of Northumberland and Wilton to the north.

3. Once a part of Albany County, Saratoga became one of the four “mother towns” of Saratoga County in 1791. Over the years, the town became smaller as parts of it were redistributed into the towns of Ballston, Stillwater, Northumberland, Moreau, Wilton, Saratoga Springs, Greenfield and Corinth.

4. A center of conflict during the French and Indian War, Saratoga rose to prominence during the Revolutionary War as the site of the British defeat at the hands of the Americans in 1777’s Battles of Saratoga, often referred to as the turning point of the American Revolution.

5. Today, Saratoga is home to Saratoga National Historical Park, the Battle of Saratoga Monument and the Schuyler House, the country home of Revolutionary War hero Philip Schuyler, among other historical landmarks.