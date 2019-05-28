ACS Honors Anthony Ianniello At Sold-Out Gala Of Hope

The American Cancer Society hosted its annual Gala of Hope at the Hall of Springs on Saturday, May 18. The black-tie event was co-chaired by Paul Sciocchetti and CJ DeCrescente, and featured music by Soul Session, catering by Mazzone Hospitality and a live auction.

This year’s gala honored Anthony Ianniello, prominent attorney, business owner, civic activist and owner of saratoga living, with the Beacon of Hope Award for his generosity and leadership in the fight against cancer in the Capital Region. More than 500 attendees raised $450,000, which will be used to further cancer research and support local American Cancer Society services such as the HopeClub of the Capital Region in Latham.