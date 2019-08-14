fbpx

After The Race Cocktail Party Honors An ‘Old Friend’

Old Friends at Cabin Creek's 10th annual fundraiser was its most successful to date, and honored late Hall of Fame trainer Bobby Frankel.

Old Friends at Cabin Creek's 10th annual After the Race Cocktail Party.
On Sunday, August 4, Old Friends at Cabin Creek hosted its 10th annual After the Race Cocktail Party at Saratoga National Golf Club. Proceeds from the party went to support the horses living at the Old Friends at Cabin Creek Thoroughbred retirement community. Featuring food by Prime, the event honored late Hall of Fame trainer Bobby Frankel. One of the evening’s silent auction items was a halter and horse shoes worn by European champion racehorse, Frankel, who was named after the event’s honoree.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate with us and to honor Bobby Frankel,” said Old Friends at Cabin Creek Owner and Manager JoAnn Pepper after the event. “It was our best party ever. Saratoga National was perfect. The volunteers who love and care for the horses and worked the party were amazing.” This year’s party was the foundation’s most successful fundraiser to date.

Avatar
Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

