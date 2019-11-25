fbpx

Alan Chartock, WAMC President And CEO, Brings His Berkshire Ramblers To Caffè Lena

'saratoga living' was in the crowd as the Northeast Public Radio newsman brought his folkie side-project to the Saratoga venue.

Caffè Lena had a full house on Friday for Alan Chartock & The Berkshire Ramblers. (Francesco D'Amico)
Alan Chartock & The Berkshire Ramblers At Caffè Lena. (Francesco D'Amico)

Singer and guitar player Paula Bradley. (Francesco D'Amico)

Slide-guitarist Don McGrory. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alan Chartock leads the crowd in a singalong at Caffè Lena. (Francesco D'Amico)

The crowd enjoyed Alan Chartock & The Berkshire Ramblers At Caffè Lena. (Francesco D'Amico)

Stand up bass player Nico Hernandez. (Francesco D'Amico)

(left to right) Don McGrory, Nico Hernandez and Joe Browdy. (Francesco D'Amico)

Slide-guitarist Joe McGrory. (Francesco D'Amico)

The Berkshire Ramblers (left to right) Michael Eck, Paula Bradley, Don McGrory, Alan Chartock, Nico Hernandez, Joe Browdy and Roselle Chartock. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alan Chartock (center) with The Berkshire Ramblers. (Francesco D'Amico)

Another great night at Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs. (Francesco D'Amico)

Regardless of your political persuasion, it’s entirely possible that, if you’re trying to catch up on the news during the morning commute, you’ve heard Alan Chartock’s voice come over the airwaves. Whether he’s leading The Roundtable or interviewing Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chartock, who is the president and CEO of the local NPR affiliate, WAMC Northeast Public Radio, has had local cachet for decades in the Capital Region. (He’s also a professor emeritus at the University at Albany.)

Like many of us career creatives, Chartock also moonlights as a musician, playing banjo and singing in the The Berkshire Ramblers, a folk group, consisting of himself, his wife, Roselle (vocals, guitar and percussion) and Joe Browdy (lead vocals, guitar), among other players. The band does everything from Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger to The Weavers and Leadbelly covers. And as luck would have it, they were at Caffè Lena this past Friday, November 22.

saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico was on hand for the journalist-banjoist’s big gig. Click on the photo at the top of the page for more photos from the event.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

