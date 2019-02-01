fbpx

Albany Business Review: Downtown Saratoga Springs Now Sporting A $130 Million Mega-Block

The real estate surrounding the newly renovated Adelphi Hotel and looping down Washington St. is nothing short of a goldmine for investors.

A look at the newly restored facade of the hotel from Broadway. (Lawrence White)

Just when you thought real estate in Downtown Saratoga Springs couldn’t get any hotter, think again.

According to a newly published feature in the Albany Business Review, the block in Saratoga that stretches, roughly, from 385 Broadway—the site of a soon-to-begin construction project for a five-story apartment complex that includes nearly 70 new apartments and 9000 square feet of new retail space—to 25 Washington Street, where the Universal Preservation Hall lies in wait to be a massive entertainment draw, has become nothing short of a goldmine for local real estate investors. All told, the valuation of the area is currently more than $130 million.

Within that elbow of Downtown real estate, of course, lies the newly renovated Adelphi Hotel (365 Broadway), along with an already planned project to open a six-story, 157-room hotel in the building next door at 353 Broadway; and a third hotel project from the investors behind the Adelphi at 19-23 Washington Street, featuring 58 rooms and a spa (set to open in 2020). Per the Business Review, it’s the most important series of projects in Downtown Saratoga in some 20 years.

In terms of the big picture, that single area of development is now as hot, among top real estate investors, as some of the trendiest current real estate markets such as Nashville and Miami. In short, Saratoga is poised for yet another real estate boom.

Staff Report
Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.