All Hallows’ Eve Masquerade Ball Gets Witchy

Radial Arts' signature event celebrates witchcraft at the Canfield Casino.

(Katie Dobies)
(Katie Dobies)

Event Producer Stephanie Markowich

The Good Witch (Katie Dobies)

The Good Witch (Katie Dobies)

The Bad Witch (Katie Dobies)

George Filieau (Katie Dobies)

Demetra Zorbas, Callista Zorbas, Colleen Zorbas (Katie Dobies)

Demetra Zorbas (Katie Dobies)

Colleen Zorbas (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

The immersive dance in the ballroom during dinner. (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

The immersive dance in the ballroom during dinner. (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

George Filieau, Demetra Zorbas (Katie Dobies)

Eric Rudy, Steve Rosenblum The immersive dance in the ballroom during dinner. (Katie Dobies)

George Filieau The immersive dance in the ballroom during dinner. (Katie Dobies)

Jessica Albert The immersive dance in the ballroom during dinner. (Katie Dobies)

Rachel Krupsky (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

John Markowich, Event Producer Stephanie Markowich (Katie Dobies)

John Markowich (Katie Dobies)

Creative Director Nicole Coady mingling with a guest. (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Jonathan Albert, Creative Director Nicole Coady, Event Producer Stephanie Markowich (Katie Dobies)

The witchcraft performance. (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Guests watching a surprise theatrical witchcraft performance. (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Kerry O'Hara (Katie Dobies)

Kerry O'Hara, Maureen Parker (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Scott Erickson, Jason Ohlbert (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Hocus Pocus! This past Thursday, October 3, Radial Arts (formerly known as SaratogaArtsFest) hosted its annual All Hallows’ Eve Masquerade Ball, an immersive, costume-filled theatrical event, which this year featured a spooky witchcraft theme. The Canfield Casino was transformed into a fantasy wonderland, an elegant sit-down dinner was catered by Lily and the Rose and an open bar offered signature cocktails specially brewed for the event. Guests were entertained by pop-up performances throughout the night and all proceeds raised during the live auction will support Radial Arts’ 2019-2020 free art events. Radial Arts helps introduce new audiences to the Capital Region’s artistic and cultural organizations and promote visibility of the arts in Saratoga.

Hannah Sacks
Hannah Sacks

Hannah Sacks is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

