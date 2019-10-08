All Hallows’ Eve Masquerade Ball Gets Witchy

Hocus Pocus! This past Thursday, October 3, Radial Arts (formerly known as SaratogaArtsFest) hosted its annual All Hallows’ Eve Masquerade Ball, an immersive, costume-filled theatrical event, which this year featured a spooky witchcraft theme. The Canfield Casino was transformed into a fantasy wonderland, an elegant sit-down dinner was catered by Lily and the Rose and an open bar offered signature cocktails specially brewed for the event. Guests were entertained by pop-up performances throughout the night and all proceeds raised during the live auction will support Radial Arts’ 2019-2020 free art events. Radial Arts helps introduce new audiences to the Capital Region’s artistic and cultural organizations and promote visibility of the arts in Saratoga.

