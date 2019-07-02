American Cancer Society Celebrates The Red, White & Blue

Nothing beats celebrating the beginning of the summer season with a barbecue on a hot summer’s evening. No one knows that better than The American Cancer Society, which hosted its popular annual Red, White & Blue Party at Saratoga National Golf Club on June 28. Nearly 500 professionals and community leaders came dressed in red, white or blue (or all three!), and enjoyed Mazzone Hospitality’s gourmet barbecue and an open bar. The night also featured a live auction and live music by Funk Evolution, and culminated in a fireworks show.

Hannah Sacks Hannah Sacks is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.