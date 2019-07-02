fbpx

American Cancer Society Celebrates The Red, White & Blue

The 4th annual Red, White & Blue party was held at Saratoga National Golf Club on June 28.

(From left) Emily Daley, Rose Alyn, Corrine Ellis, Tori Strock (Konrad Odhiambo)
(From left) Kelsey Dorado, Brianna Devito (Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Maisey West, Alex Snyder (Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Corrine Ellis, Tori Strock (Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Eric Phillips, Ryan Phillips, Sean Phillips, Paul Phillips, Sharon Phillips (Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Nicole Hooks, Ryan Phillips, Sean Phillips, Jess Ringler (Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Daniel Shea, Emma Bullock, Olivia Jaquith (Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Jax Miller, Jimmy Collins (Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Jessica Chiaramonte, Patrick Cannarizzo, Megan West (Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Rose Alyn Corrine Ellis, Tori Strock (Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Emily Daley, Matthew Rickard (Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Nicole Marino, Linda Marino (Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Emily Daley, Matthew Rickard, Tori Strock, Corrine Ellis, Rose Alyn, Nicole Marino, Linda Marino, (Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(From left) Dani Sgueglia, Lindsey Teabout, Steve Teabout (Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Nothing beats celebrating the beginning of the summer season with a barbecue on a hot summer’s evening. No one knows that better than The American Cancer Society, which hosted its popular annual Red, White & Blue Party at Saratoga National Golf Club on June 28. Nearly 500 professionals and community leaders came dressed in red, white or blue (or all three!), and enjoyed Mazzone Hospitality’s gourmet barbecue and an open bar. The night also featured a live auction and live music by Funk Evolution, and culminated in a fireworks show.

Hannah Sacks

Hannah Sacks is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

