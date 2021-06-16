American Cancer Society of the Capital Region Makes All Remaining 2021 Events In-Person

Want to raise funds for a good cause? You no longer have to do it from behind your laptop. More than a year after the pandemic put a pause on in-person events, the American Cancer Society of the Capital Region has announced that moving forward, the remaining 2021 fundraising events will all have an in-person component. This includes the popular Red, White & Blue Party, Gala of Hope, Coaches vs. Cancer and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events.

“We are inviting the community to once again join together in the fight against cancer and make a difference in the lives impacted by this disease,” says Lizzie Hunter, director, Capital Region American Cancer Society. “We are so excited to gather at places such as Saratoga National, Albany Capital Center and Washington Park. The Capital Region has always been passionate about fighting cancer, and that came through clearer than ever in 2020 as so many stood ‘virtually’ with us. There is no way to adequately show our gratitude, but we will try our best when we gather again together this year!”

While events will be in person, participants may be asked to follow certain precautions, given the risks cancer patients may face.

“You may see staff or volunteers in masks,” says Hunter. “You will definitely see hand sanitizer! We are taking every precaution to protect the health of those we serve. The important thing is to sign up for your event of choice so you can receive the email communications about some small changes to make the events fun and safe for all.”

