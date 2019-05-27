American Music Festival Kicks Off This Week With Concerts Throughout The Capital Region

Not a bad way to follow up Memorial Day weekend, right? This Thursday, May 30, marks the kickoff of the Albany Symphony’s critically acclaimed American Music Festival, which takes place over two weekends and runs through June 9. With a program curated by the Grammy-winning symphony’s Artistic Director and Conductor David Alan Miller, the festival will celebrate, almost exclusively, contemporary American composers; and include 22 concerts and musical events comprising 50 new or recent works, featuring 27 world premieres.

What should you expect at this year’s festival? At Troy’s Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC), catch “First Draughts,” a composer reading session, followed by a beer tasting (May 30); and vocal group IAMIAMIAM will be presenting its Raise Your Voice! program, featuring works by living women composers (June 1).

While performances will largely take place at venues around Troy, from June 6-9, the Albany Symphony will take the American Music Festival on the road, touring the greater Capital Region with performances in Albany, Hudson, Schenectady and Schuylerville.

Tickets and festival passes are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

If modern classical music isn’t your bag, there are plenty of other things happening in the Spa City and surrounding region. saratoga living‘s curated you a list of our favorite events taking place from Tuesday through Sunday.

Tuesday

Dr. Brad Lister will give a Science on Tap talk at The Parting Glass in Saratoga (May 28)

Wednesday

Put on your blue suede shoes for the Lake George Elvis Festival at various locations throughout Lake George Village (May 29-June 2)

Thursday



The Spring Street Gallery’s monthly live jazz series, Jazz at the Spring, will be presenting piano trio Trifecta (May 30)

Get ready to dance the night away at the National Museum of Dance’s 9th Annual Music & Mingling (May 30)

Freihofer’s Run For Women, which takes place on Saturday, is hosting a Health & Fitness Expo at The Armory at Sage College in Albany (May 30 and 31)

The 2019 Gillette Carnival is bringing fun for the whole family to Halfmoon Town Park (May 30-June 2)

Friday

Come out to Caffè Lena and celebrate the release of Annie & The Hedonists’ newest album, Bring It On Home (May 31)

The 30th Annual Lyman A. Beeman Jr. Golf Tournament will tee off at the Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury (May 31)

Show some love to your fur babies at Benson’s Pet Center’s Gala for Animals at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga (May 31)

It’s Improv Ladies’ Night at the Mopco Improv Theatre in Schenectady with a night of all-female comedy (May 31)

The St. Basil Greek Festival is kicking off this weekend at the St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy (May 31-June2)

Saturday



Caffè Lena in Saratoga is presenting a special show, Songs of Resistance: Then & Now, with opener Sam Steffen (June 1)

The 41st Annual Freihofer’s Run For Women begins at the State Capitol in Albany (June 1)

Enjoy fun, food and friends at the Cornerstone Condos Block Party in Ballston Spa (June 1)

The 10th Anniversary Hearts for the Arts Gala (plus silent auction) will take place at the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George (June 1)

Dog Haus Biergarten has its grand opening in Clifton Park with free Haus Dogs all day (June 1) (Check out seven other great beer gardens in the area here!)

Heart of Stone, an “ancient new musical,” will kick off a week of performances at Proctors in Schenectady (June 1-9)

Meet new people or bar hop with friends at the Lake George Bar Crawl (every Saturday and Sunday until September 14).

Sunday

Every Sunday through June and July, enjoy Farm to Folk, a summer afternoon of rootsy American music presented by Caffè Lena and held at Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga (June 2)

The Adirondack Trust Company is sponsoring the Festival of Young Artists 2019, a free community event held at SPAC (June 2)

The 40th Annual Saratoga Antique Bottle Show and Sale is happening at, you guessed it, the National Bottle Museum in Ballston Spa (June 2)

Bust out those rare and limited edition comic books (and maybe buy a few!) at Albany Comic Con at the Red Lion Hotel. Cosplay is welcome, too (June 2)

The Glens Falls Symphony will throw its 13th Annual Springtime Gala at the Lake George Club in Diamond Point (June 2)

Schenectady is celebrating LGBT Pride Month with its 2019 Pride March beginning at the Jay Street Marketplace (June 2)

Calling all vegans and healthy eaters for Troy’s Veg Out 2019, a vegan food festival at Monument Square in Downtown Troy (June 2)

Don’t miss the Wildlife Festival 2019 at Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park (June 2)

Catch American singer-songwriter India.Arie with special guest Javier Colon at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (June 2)