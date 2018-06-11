Analysis: A Closer Look At The Historic Summit Between President Trump And North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Joowon Park, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Skidmore College, weighs in on what to expect from the first-ever sit-down between an American president and the North Korean regime.

President Trump Kim Jong Un
Republic of Korea's Chief of the National Security Office Chung Eui-yong (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meeting at the Worker's Party of Korea in Pyongyang on March 5, 2018. (Blue House/Republic of Korea)

However you feel about President Trump (and no doubt you feel something), his summit with North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un tomorrow in Singapore is a first, and if it goes well, it could become a defining moment for the President and his brand of “speak loudly and carry a big stick” diplomacy. The same, however, could be said if things go poorly. This is the first real diplomatic test for the Trump presidency. Can it do more than simply shred existing agreements or alliances? With North Korea, the President and his team will have to build a bridge to a nation so isolated that it’s often referred to as the Hermit Kingdom. But make no mistake—Kim Jong Un’s regime is far more sophisticated and well informed than most would have you believe (Kim, unlike his father, has left North Korea multiple times and was even educated as a child in Switzerland).

The two-hour summit, which will begin with a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Kim (along with translators), marks a diplomatic opening that has eluded every US President since the Korean War Armistice more than 70 years ago. Since then, a peace treaty between the two Koreas has never been signed, though Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in May and discussed the possibility of a formal treaty. Just what’s at stake in this unprecedented meeting between two of the world’s most unpredictable leaders? I reached out to Joowon Park, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Skidmore College, who is an expert on issues of citizenship and migration between North and South Korea (where Park is from), to find out what we can expect from the summit.

Skidmore Professor Joowoon Park.

The answer is: It’s complicated. “This is the first time that the leaders of the US and North Korea are meeting face-to-face,” Park explains. “So it’s a good sort of branding or PR opportunity for both sides. They want to make the most of it—to make sure that this is not seen as a failure.” And what exactly does success look like for this first meeting? According to Park: “Ultimately, the two Koreas would like a peace treaty by Trump and Kim, a declaration that outlines a denuclearization process, and possibly a second round of talks.”

Park didn’t just grow up in South Korea; he also served in its military. “I was stationed on the front line of the North-South Korean border. And should North Korea attack South Korea, my regiment was responsible for counterattacking.” In the Korean Peninsula the Cold War never ended. Even if Trump secured just a formal peace treaty, that alone would mark a huge step in deescalating tensions in the region and precipitating a more fruitful relationship between the neighboring countries. But as Park points out, that’s going to require a lot more than just one sit-down. “A single meeting cannot end the nuclear weapons program with the stroke of pen,” he says. “It will require a long process. A sustained cooperation from all sides involved.”

It’s also important to note that although this is the first meeting to take place between the leaders of the US and North Korea, there have been many previous discussions and even denuclearization agreements between the two countries. In 1994, then-President Bill Clinton touted an agreement with the North Koreans, the Agreed Framework, that had all but fallen apart by the end of his presidency. His successor, George W. Bush, spent eight years in talks and negotiations (and some war games) with the regime that ultimately did not deter the North Koreans from continuing with their nuclear program.

So will the summit tomorrow between Trump and Kim Jong Un lead to denuclearization and peace in East Asia? Or will it be yet another hollow olive branch offered by the North Koreans? Well, sorry to say, but you’ll probably have to wait until the next meeting (or several) to find that out.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.