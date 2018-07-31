And We’re Off! ‘saratoga living,’ Daily Racing Form Strike Content Partnership

Back in 2011, I took a leap of faith. I’d been at business trade publication Adweek for five years and had established myself as a successful digital editor/producer—but had the itch to leave for awhile. So as part of mass exodus, following the departure of Editor Michael Wolff, I made my move. (The decision got me in the New York Post!) Where was I headed? To everybody’s surprise, the Daily Racing Form (DRF)—the “Horseplayer’s Bible”—a 124-year-old newspaper, which reported on everything horse racing and handicapping. The fact that I was a native Saratogian—and had grown up around horse racing—had been all but lost on my co-workers at Adweek. (Well, some of them.) But it had proven a major asset to the folks that hired me at DRF, who were looking to build out their digital presence.

With that knowledge in hand, you could say that today is a full-circle moment for me. I’m proud to announce that saratoga living has struck a content partnership with the Daily Racing Form that encompasses both our print and digital publications. What does this mean for SL‘s audience? If you haven’t already noticed, saratogaliving.com has been getting a daily infusion of Saratoga-specific horse racing news and analysis, race previews and handicapping videos from DRF.com. (We’ve even heard that some bettors have won at the track because of DRF’s expert tips!) You’ll also be finding exclusive print content from DRF in the pages of saratoga living magazine—informative features that will be just as compelling as our own stories. Look out for exclusive DRF features in our last three issues of the year and throughout 2019. “When I came to saratoga living eight months ago, I knew the kind of magazine and website I wanted to lead,” says Richard Pérez-Feria, saratoga living‘s CEO, President and Editor in Chief. “By anyone’s standards, we’ve arrived. This historic partnership with Daily Racing Form is a pivotal and exciting step in saratoga living solidifying its position as the most important media company in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.”

Additionally, you’ll be seeing a lot more of the Daily Racing Form at our public events; for starters, they’ve signed on as a co-host for saratoga living‘s “The Races!” issue launch party at Putnam Place tonight from 7pm – 10pm, and have generously supplied us with some great swag-bag sweeteners, including their incredible Saratoga 2018 Player’s Guide, which includes expert meet analysis, official race charts, jockey/trainer stats and tons of other tools that will help make you a winner, time and again, at the track this season. Pick up a free copy with your entry into our event tonight!

I couldn’t be happier to call my friends at DRF “colleagues” again. And for the duration of the Saratoga meet and throughout next year, you can count on the winning combination of saratoga living and Daily Racing Form to bring you the best of what Saratoga—and the world of horse racing—has to offer.