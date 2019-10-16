Anthony DePaula, Owner And President Of DePaula Auto Group, Dies At 75

Anthony DePaula (left), with longtime lawyer and friend, Anthony Ianniello, who is also the chair of 'saratoga living,' and 'saratoga living' Editor in Chief Richard Pérez-Feria at this past summer's 'The Races!' party at Putnam Place. (Konrad Odhiambo)

Anthony DePaula (left), with longtime lawyer and friend, Anthony Ianniello, who is also the chair of 'saratoga living,' and 'saratoga living' Editor in Chief Richard Pérez-Feria at this past summer's 'The Races!' party at Putnam Place. (Konrad Odhiambo)

The Capital Region business community has lost one of its captains of industry. Anthony J. DePaula, the owner and president of DePaula Auto Group, died after suffering a heart attack on October 16 while visiting New York City. He was 75.

DePaula, a longtime resident of Saratoga Springs, first started selling cars in Schenectady in 1980, eventually moving the business to Central Avenue in Albany. In the decades that followed, DePaula’s dealerships became a regional powerhouse, selling area customers brands such as Chevrolet, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Ford and Mazda at dealerships in Albany, as well as at a recently opened Maserati/Alfa Romeo showroom in Colonie.

DePaula was a longtime friend and client of saratoga living Chair Anthony Ianniello’s law firm, Ianniello Anderson, P.C.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and daughter Kara DePaula Lynch.

This story is developing.