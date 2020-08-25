Local Behavioral Health Care Startup aptihealth Inks Major Deal With Glens Falls Hospital

The COVID-19 crisis has caused a parallel crisis for those suffering from behavioral health issues. People are under an undue amount of stress these days, with the unemployment rate high and many still stuck at home. At least for Capital Region patients, finding a psychologist for a teletherapy session or psychiatrist to land a prescription is much easier than it has ever been, thanks to local tech startup aptihealth. Through its digital platform and mobile app, aptihealth has effectively streamlined how patients, physicians and psychologists interact in the health care space. And patients can not only connect directly with health care providers via the app, but can also stay in contact with them via a HIPAA-approved messaging system.

Up until recently, about 100,000 patients had access to the aptihealth system. But that number will now skyrocket to more than 150,000, as the startup has inked a major partnership with Glens Falls Hospital to offer its network of seven primary care practices access to aptihealth’s teletherapy program. These practices include Cambridge Medical Center, Evergreen Medical Center, Greenwich Medical Center, Granville Medical Center, Hudson Falls Medical Center, Salem Medical Center and Whitehall Medical Center.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve gone from zero telehealth visits to 1,200 a week,” says Patti Hammond, Glens Falls Hospital’s vice president for physician practice management. “Working with aptihealth, we are able to greatly enhance and expand our offerings for behavioral health services—and offer them in a way that is convenient and safe. The partnership with aptihealth will provide a level of care that is essential for our community.”

The deal is a win-win situation for both the hospital and tech startup. “We are proud to partner with Glens Falls Hospital on this transformative initiative and look forward to working together to deliver personalized integrated behavioral healthcare that truly changes lives,” says Dan Pickett, aptihealth’s CEO. “By taking a comprehensive approach that includes both physical and behavioral care, we can rapidly connect patients with the right therapists and prescribers, accelerate treatment, and ensure their entire care team is in lockstep throughout the process, improving outcomes and making care delivery more cost-effective.”

aptihealth, which is headquartered in Boston, has a satellite office in Troy.