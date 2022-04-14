Influential Interiors: Arcadian Revival and Pantry Hill

Bethany Bowyer Khan

@arcadianrevival

One easy design tip to spruce up a room?

Add live flowers, greenery or house plants. Especially during the dormant months of winter and early spring here, plants can boost our mood and clean the air we breathe indoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arcadian Revival (@arcadianrevival)

Favorite room in your house?

The kitchen. We keep a stool at the counter almost 100 percent of the time to include our 2-year-old daughter in everything we prepare. You can also find us dancing around the island before/after dinner on a regular basis.

Favorite place to shop for home décor?

An antique shop, like Waverly Square Antiques in Ballston Spa, or a solid flea market. The one-of-a-kind pieces make a space unique and bring out a style you cannot buy new at a store.

Darien Rozell

@pantry.hill

One easy design tip to spruce up a room?

Include something old. Bonus points if it’s useful. As the great William Morris once said, “Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pantry Hill (@pantry.hill)

Favorite room in your house?

Our butler’s pantry! We converted our original mudroom into a traditional scullery with a big farm sink and oval window that overlooks our kitchen garden.

Favorite place to shop for home décor?

Antique stores and thrift/consignment shops. I love the thrill of the hunt. Saratoga Consignment Studio is a favorite. For new décor and tableware, as well as the occasional antique find, I turn to either Silverwood or Front Street Home.