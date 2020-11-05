fbpx

Glens Falls Art Museum The Hyde Collection Lands Second George Bellows Painting

The Bellows work, entitled 'Freeman Young's Place,' will be displayed as part of the museum's permanent collection.

George Bellows' 'Freeman Young's Place' was recently acquired by The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls. (mclaughlinphotography.com)

A Glens Falls art museum has landed its second major work by American realist George Bellows. The Hyde Collection acquired Bellows’ Freeman Young’s Place (Matinicus Island, Maine) at the bequest of former trustee and longtime art enthusiast Evelyn “Evie” Muller, who passed away in March. The colorful landscape hasn’t been seen in public since 1923. (Saratoga Living is a paid partner of The Hyde Collection.)

The painting is one in a series that Bellows’ works completed during a 1916 trip to Maine, during which he shadowed and painted an island fisherman, Freeman Young, at his home on Matinicus Island. Bellows had begun going to Maine in 1911, as a student of Robert Henri, and it became a popular subject for him in his lifetime. As a student of Henri’s at the New York School of Art, Bellows made his name with his boisterous depictions of modern life. Bellows’ style was more diverse than critics of his day acknowledged; he produced in his career both cerebral and theoretical explorations of color and composition, like Freeman Young’s Place, as well as dour portraits such as Old Lady with Bonnet, the first Bellows painting in The Hyde’s permanent collection. In 1913, he helped organize the Armory Show, which brought an array of European artists to America, the first time many US artists experienced European art first hand.

Once hanging in Muller’s New York dining room, Freeman Young’s Place, though a depiction of the Atlantic, surely “reminded Evie of her waterside home and summertime haven on Lake George as the place that brought her into contact with The Hyde,” says former Hyde deputy director and chief curator Erin Coe. “It’s fitting,” adds Director of Curatorial Affairs Jonathan Canning, “that whenever this painting is exhibited or reproduced, the accompanying credit line will always articulate the deep and indivisible bond between Evie and The Hyde.”

The Hyde will display its two Bellows in the East Guest Bedroom.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: annette@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 