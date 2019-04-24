fbpx

Attention Capital Region Parents: Your Child Could Be The Next Star Of ‘Waitress’

Proctors is holding open auditions on April 30 for the part of "Lulu" in its upcoming production of the hit Broadway musical.

Waitress
The hit Broadway musical, 'Waitress,' is looking for two young girls in the Capital Region for the part of 'Lulu' during its limited run in June. (Joan Marcus)

Fancy your child a future Broadway star? Schenectady’s Proctors will be holding an open audition on Tuesday, April 30 at 10am sharp at the Fenimore Asset Management Gallery for the role of “Lulu” in its production of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Waitress. Do you have twins? You might have an even better shot. Proctors is looking for two young girls to take on the role during its limited run of the musical, which stretches from June 11-16.

The hit Broadway musical, whose lyrics and music were written by seven-time Grammy nominee and hit songstress Sara Bareilles—along with a book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair)—was inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s film of the same name. It tells the story of Jenna, a small-town waitress who dreams of leaving her lot in life, which includes a rocky marriage. Her lone saving grace? Her daughter Lulu.

According to a statement from Proctors, the two young girls should fit the following description: “The character of ‘Lulu’ is a sweet and carefree 4- to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s finale scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4-foot 2-inches [tall] and be no older than 5 years and 6 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants.”

The audition will last four hours over two separate sessions, and will consist of your child (or children) reading just two lines from the show. Parents are encouraged to bring along their child’s latest headshot and résumé, but neither is required for her to audition.

You could always just skip the stress of an audition and take your family: tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

