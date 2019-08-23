Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-5588
Gymnast Danusia Francis of Great Britain competes on the balance beam. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-5674
Olympic superstar and '84 gold medalist Mary Lou Retton's daughter, McKenna Kelley, competes on the balance beam. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-5926
Former UCLA gymnast (and viral video star) Katelyn Oshashi of the US. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-6766
Mary Lou Retton's daughter, Mckenna Kelley, performs at the Aurora Games. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-6981
Gymnast Tatiana Nabieva of Russia pulls off a midair move. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-7244
Legendary Olympian and honorary Team World coach Nadia Comaneci. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-7246
Legendary Olympian and honorary Team World coach Nadia Comaneci. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-7354
US Gymnast Stefanie Navarro gives Team World's coach Nadia Comaneci a hug at the Aurora Games. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
gymnastics-7301
Three-time US Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Team Americas' honorary coach. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
tennis-4508
New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Hochul addresses the crowd at the Aurora Games in Albany. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
tennis-4515
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy addresses the Aurora Games crowd. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
tennis-4525
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan was on hand at the inaugural Aurora Games. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
tennis-4534
Team Americas' coach Jackie Joyner-Kersee (at right). (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
tennis-4583
(from left) former Olympic gold medalist Donna de Varona, with Team World coach Nadia Comaneci and Team Americas' coach Jackie Joyner-Kersee. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
tennis-4637
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland serves against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
tennis-4751
Puerto Rico's Monic Puig gets ready to serve in the tennis portion of the competition. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition
'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.
tennis-4752
Puerto Rico's Monic Puig gets ready to serve in the tennis portion of the competition. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Look, it’s likely Albany, NY, will never be the site of the Summer or Winter Olympics. (Stranger things have happened; Lake Placid, which hosted the games in 1980 and 1932, is just two hours north.) But this week’s inaugural Aurora Games, which are taking place in Albany, are about as close as anyone in this region has gotten to enjoying Olympic-style competitions.
Of course, the Aurora Games pit two groups of all-women athletes—Team Americas and Team World—against one another in just six categories of sports (tennis, gymnastics, basketball, ice hockey, figure skating and volleyball), but that hasn’t lessened the level of competition in the least. And it didn’t keep some of the top athletes in the nation and world from showing up to strut their stuff.
saratoga living‘s own Billy Francis LeRoux has been covering the Aurora Games all week for us and his first batch of photos are in. Click on the image above for the complete slideshow. For more of LeRoux’s work, click here.