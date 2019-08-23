fbpx

Aurora Games 2019: Highlights From Albany’s All-Women Olympics-Style Competition

'saratoga living' was on hand at the inaugural games, snapping photos of some of the top female athletes in America and the world.

The US' Aesthetic Group Gymnastics team at the Aurora Games in Albany. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
gymnastics-5163

Gymnast Megan Kealy of Great Britain. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5219

Gymnast Megan Kealy of Great Britain. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5253

US Gymnast Eliza Floisand. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5475

Gymnast Courtney McGregor of New Zealand. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5588

Gymnast Danusia Francis of Great Britain competes on the balance beam. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5674

Olympic superstar and '84 gold medalist Mary Lou Retton's daughter, McKenna Kelley, competes on the balance beam. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5731

Gymnast Courtney McGregor of New Zealand. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5745

Gymnast Courtney McGregor of New Zealand. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5857

Gymnast Tatiana Nabieva of Russia. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-5926

Former UCLA gymnast (and viral video star) Katelyn Oshashi of the US. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-6556

The US Aesthetic Group Gymnastics team. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-6766

Mary Lou Retton's daughter, Mckenna Kelley, performs at the Aurora Games. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-6981

Gymnast Tatiana Nabieva of Russia pulls off a midair move. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-7244

Legendary Olympian and honorary Team World coach Nadia Comaneci. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-7246

Legendary Olympian and honorary Team World coach Nadia Comaneci. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-7354

US Gymnast Stefanie Navarro gives Team World's coach Nadia Comaneci a hug at the Aurora Games. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

gymnastics-7301

Three-time US Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Team Americas' honorary coach. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4508

New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Hochul addresses the crowd at the Aurora Games in Albany. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4515

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy addresses the Aurora Games crowd. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4525

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan was on hand at the inaugural Aurora Games. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4534

Team Americas' coach Jackie Joyner-Kersee (at right). (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4564

Team World's coach Nadia Comaneci. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4583

(from left) former Olympic gold medalist Donna de Varona, with Team World coach Nadia Comaneci and Team Americas' coach Jackie Joyner-Kersee. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4637

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland serves against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4642

Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4692

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4705

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4751

Puerto Rico's Monic Puig gets ready to serve in the tennis portion of the competition. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4752

Puerto Rico's Monic Puig gets ready to serve in the tennis portion of the competition. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4758

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4768

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4955

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4964

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

tennis-4969

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Look, it’s likely Albany, NY, will never be the site of the Summer or Winter Olympics. (Stranger things have happened; Lake Placid, which hosted the games in 1980 and 1932, is just two hours north.) But this week’s inaugural Aurora Games, which are taking place in Albany, are about as close as anyone in this region has gotten to enjoying Olympic-style competitions.

Of course, the Aurora Games pit two groups of all-women athletes—Team Americas and Team World—against one another in just six categories of sports (tennis, gymnastics, basketball, ice hockey, figure skating and volleyball), but that hasn’t lessened the level of competition in the least. And it didn’t keep some of the top athletes in the nation and world from showing up to strut their stuff.

saratoga living‘s own Billy Francis LeRoux has been covering the Aurora Games all week for us and his first batch of photos are in. Click on the image above for the complete slideshow. For more of LeRoux’s work, click here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

