Author Elizabeth Macy On Her Pooch Lucky Charms’ Fabulous Lost-In-Saratoga Adventure

Macy recently published Lucky Charms' story as a children's book, entitled 'Lucky's Adventure In Saratoga.'

Lucky's Adventure In Saratoga
In the book, 'Lucky's Adventure In Saratoga,' Lucky's doggie friends go looking for her. (In real life, the Saratoga community did.)

I’ve met my fair share of local celebrities—local canine celebrities, that is. First there was Jackson, the five-time Adirondack 46er I hiked Mount Marcy with and wrote about
in saratoga living’s “The Best Of Everything” issue. Then there was Bluff, who frequents the amazing @saratogadogwalkers Instagram account, and was featured with his owner, Tim Pink—the Saratoga Dog Walker—in our “20th Anniversary” Issue. Now I have another prominent pup to add to my list: Lucky Charms, the star of the recently published children’s book Lucky’s Adventure In Saratoga.

Author Elizabeth Macy with her dog, Lucky Charms.

Lucky is a tiny, timid, three-year-old Yorkie-Affenpinscher mix, who, when I met her, was wearing a black-and-pink tutu with the title of her new book on it. The book, written by Lucky’s owner, Elizabeth Macy, a Saratoga native, and illustrated by Jenn Kocsmiersky, a Malta resident, is a fictional tale based on the true story of Lucky getting lost in November 2016. Of course, Macy has no way of knowing what exactly Lucky did while away from home for four days, but her book offers a guess, fantastical though it may sound. In the book, which was published by Saratoga Springs Publishing, Lucky breaks out of her collar and goes on a journey around town, meeting new animal friends and stopping at iconic Saratoga landmarks, such as the Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Race Course and Saratoga Lake.

Though what happens in the book and the true story on which it’s based may differ (Lucky didn’t really get picked up by her animal friends in the Saratoga Visitors Trolley and brought home), “The book has the same sense of community as the real story,” Macy says. “Friends, neighbors and strangers were looking for Lucky. There were Facebook posts and shares, and people were out walking and driving around looking for her. And in the book, her doggie friends are looking for her.” Indeed, one of the most adorable pages of the book shows a slew of neighborhood pups holding “Lost Dog” signs in their mouths.

Lucky’s Adventure In Saratoga can be purchased locally at Impressions of Saratoga (another stop on Lucky’s journey) and Northshire Bookstore, among other places, and a percentage of the book’s sales is being donated to local animal shelters. “Lucky’s a rescue dog, so it’s important for us to give back to the rescues,” Macy says. Lucky hasn’t gone on tour around Saratoga since the first time—“She likes to stay by her momma,” Macy says—but another fictional adventure may be in the works. As the unofficial No.1 fan of the dogs of Saratoga, I’d sure like to tag along.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.