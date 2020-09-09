Ballsfest Set to Host Virtual 5K Fundraiser Beginning on September 11

No “Dave” this year? No problem. Every year since 2007, Ballsfest, the national nonprofit organization that advocates for cancer survivors and raises money to help fight cancer, holds its largest annual fundraiser, timed to take place the weekend the Dave Matthews Band plays the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in July. At the “DMB Tailgate,” which is held at the Saratoga Spa State Park, the organization honors local pediatric oncology patients (or “Ballers”), with honorees receiving free gifts like NFL tickets and toys. (Last year’s event drew 600 people.)

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Ballsfest had to cancel this year’s tailgate. So, to take its place, the organization is hosting a virtual 5K race, beginning this week on September 11 and running through September 13. “It’s a race at your own pace, anytime, anywhere to benefit our Ballers across the country,” says the organization’s executive director, Angie Silipigno. “We will be using the funds raised to purchase gas and grocery cards for families undergoing treatment to offset some of the financial burden they face.”

Ballsfest currently has 250 people registered to run, and it’s attempting to sign up runners in all 50 states. It costs $20 per runner to enter, and the nonprofit is also offering a number of different tiered sponsorship opportunities as well. For more information on the race or to register, click here.