National Baseball Hall of Fame Reopens in Cooperstown

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown has reopened to the public. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

It’s been a big week for baseball fans. Earlier this week, it was announced that Major League Baseball would have a season after all, though it’s been shortened to just 60 games. And now, as of Friday, June 26, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown has officially reopened to the public.

The Hall was one of the earliest casualties of the COVID-19 crisis, closing its doors on March 15, though it did offer would-be visitors a rather robust virtual offering, which is still available on its website.

Of course, the Hall’s reopening comes with enhanced health and safety measures for all involved. The museum will only be allowing a limited number of visitors in at a time, and has instituted timed ticketing. Visitors and staffers will also have to wear face masks at all times, though the Hall will be handing out free, single-use masks to visitors that don’t have them. Visitors will also receive rubber-tipped styluses to interact with the touchscreen exhibits. And the museum will be equipped with more than 25 hand-sanitizing stations.

The Hall’s two theaters, learning center and Sandlot Kids’ Clubhouse, however, will remain closed until further notice. In addition, all museum staffers will be administered health screenings, and their temperatures will be checked daily prior to entering the museum.

The Hall of Fame’s reopening comes on the heels of the Mohawk Valley region of New York entering phase four of its reopening plan today.