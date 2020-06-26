fbpx

National Baseball Hall of Fame Reopens in Cooperstown

The Hall had been shut down since March 15 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown has reopened to the public. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

It’s been a big week for baseball fans. Earlier this week, it was announced that Major League Baseball would have a season after all, though it’s been shortened to just 60 games. And now, as of Friday, June 26, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown has officially reopened to the public.

The Hall was one of the earliest casualties of the COVID-19 crisis, closing its doors on March 15, though it did offer would-be visitors a rather robust virtual offering, which is still available on its website.

Of course, the Hall’s reopening comes with enhanced health and safety measures for all involved. The museum will only be allowing a limited number of visitors in at a time, and has instituted timed ticketing. Visitors and staffers will also have to wear face masks at all times, though the Hall will be handing out free, single-use masks to visitors that don’t have them. Visitors will also receive rubber-tipped styluses to interact with the touchscreen exhibits. And the museum will be equipped with more than 25 hand-sanitizing stations.

The Hall’s two theaters, learning center and Sandlot Kids’ Clubhouse, however, will remain closed until further notice. In addition, all museum staffers will be administered health screenings, and their temperatures will be checked daily prior to entering the museum.

The Hall of Fame’s reopening comes on the heels of the Mohawk Valley region of New York entering phase four of its reopening plan today.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 