The Belmont At 150: Celebrating The Final Leg Of The Triple Crown’s Big Birthday

Everything you need to know about this year's race, which justifiably, could be even bigger than usual.

Belmont Stakes
Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and jockey Victor Espinoza enter the Winner's Circle at the 2015 Belmont Stakes. (Mike Kane)

This year marks the milestone 150th running of the Belmont Stakes—“The Test of the Champion”—on June 9 at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. First run in 1867, the Belmont’s the oldest of the races that make up the American Triple Crown—and at 1½ miles, it’s also the longest.

It was named for August Belmont, a 19th-century German immigrant, who amassed a great fortune and great political power in New York and was a leading sportsman. The greatest Belmont ever? There are plenty to choose from, and good arguments can be made about a number of them.

But for my money, it’s the epic 2015 running, when 90,000 people cheered as American Pharoah ended the 37-year Triple Crown drought. In all my years covering sports, I’ve never seen, heard or felt anything like it. Happy birthday, Belmont—here’s to 150 more.

Mike Kane

