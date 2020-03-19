fbpx

12 Current Bestsellers At Saratoga’s Northshire Bookstore You Can Get Shipped To Your Door

Northshire will be closing on March 20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but you can still get these bestsellers shipped for free.

Northshire Bookstore
Northshire Bookstore will be closing on March 20, but will still offer free shipping for web orders. (Northshire Bookstore)

Why let a pandemic stop you from buying the books you love? Even if you’re not planning on leaving your house right now, you can still indulge in the satisfaction of finding a good read at Northshire Bookstore. Although it’ll be closing its brick-and-mortar on March 20 due to COVID-19 concerns, it’ll continue offering free shipping to your doorstep.

Up until recently, Northshire had been offering curbside deliveries à la many of the local restaurants, but in an announcement late Thursday, the bookstore said it would be closing indefinitely on Friday. Trying to figure out what to buy? Here are the top sellers among Saratogians, who were taking part in their curbside delivery and/or getting their wares shipping.

Adult Fiction

Deacon King Kong: A Novel by James McBride (published in March 2020)

The Dutch House: A Novel by Ann Patchett (September 2019)

Normal People by Sally Rooney (August 2018)

The Overstory: A Novel by Richard Powers (April 2018)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris (January 2018)

Adult Non-Fiction

The Velvet Rope Economy: How Inequality Became Big Business by Nelson D. Schwartz (published March 2020)

The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson (February 2020)

A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (January 2020)

Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe (February 2019)

Women Rowing North: Navigating Life’s Currents and Flourishing As We Age by Mary Pipher (January 2019)

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover (February 2018)

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (April 2017)

If you’re already reading a tome or have kids at home to entertain, Northshire also has a number of puzzles and games available, too. Fun, curriculum-based Brain Quest workbooks and illustrated Harry Potter books are also a hit at Northshire right now. Or, maybe, this unexpected downtime is calling you to order a new journal to track your day-to-day life. According to Northshire’s General Manager Nancy Scheemaker, parents are purchasing journals for their children to help document their feelings during this troubling time.

Kelsey Fredricks
Kelsey Fredricks

Kelsey Fredricks is a staff writer at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 