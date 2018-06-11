Beyond My Battle: A Nonprofit Forged By Friendship And Activism

How co-founders Martel Catalano and Nell Pritchard decided to change Saratoga (and the world).

Beyond My Battle
Martel Catalano (right) and her Beyond My Battle co-founder, Nell Pritchard. (Stephanie Challis Photography)

I grew up in the Information Age, and I must admit, it’s still difficult to form a meaningful friendship over the Internet—and rarer yet, to find a group of friends willing to support me when I need them the most. This is the goal of Beyond My Battle (BMB), a Saratoga Springs-based nonprofit that provides emotional support, education, resources and awareness to people with chronic illnesses and their families.

“Isolation’s a huge problem for people with lifelong, threatening disabilities,” says Martel Catalano, one of BMB’s two cofounders. Catalano was diagnosed at age 13 with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes visual impairments, and could lead to permanent blindness. “Even the littlest thing can trigger anxiety, fear, anger or sadness,” says Catalano. “For me, it could be tripping in public or missing a handshake that triggers the thought, ‘Is my vision getting worse?’” She first met her cofounder, Nell Pritchard, in 2016, and the two hit it off immediately. Like Catalano, Pritchard also suffers from a rare genetic disorder: cystic fibrosis, a disease that attacks the lungs and one’s ability to breathe—and which, seven years ago, forced her to have a double lung transplant.

So they set out to create an on- and offline support system for those suffering from a range of chronic illnesses. “The natural human response when undergoing stress is to seek social interaction,” Catalano says. “But oftentimes, there’s a wall that gets built up. We have this stigma that we’re causing people pain or that we’ll be a burden or pitied by them.” For this reason, BMB also provides support for friends, families and caretakers of the affected. “It can be difficult to understand the emotions of—and therefore support—a loved one who’s living with a chronic disease or disability,” says Pritchard. And because a major component of BMB is online, there’s really no limit to who can be reached.

Besides its growing network in the US, BMB has also welcomed new participants from South Africa, India, France and Canada. Although there are no restrictions on who can participate, for now, the lingua franca is English. That could change soon, though: Catalano and Pritchard just wrapped up an online crowd-funding campaign, blowing past their initial goal of $13,000 in just five days. (Their follow-up goal of $19,000 was surpassed within a week.) Even the cofounders of BMB were surprised by the outpouring of interest and monetary support—but I’m not. With such an amazing idea to their name, I can’t help but feel like they’ve started a revolution. One that will make Saratoga Springs—and the world—a better place.

Jeffery Dingler

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.