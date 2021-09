A Tuesday night crowd at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) turned back the clock to 1990, courtesy of Southern rockers The Black Crowes. The band brought their rescheduled 30th anniversary tour, honoring the Crowes’ now 31-year-old seminal album, Shake Your Money Maker, to the Saratoga venue, and performed their string of hit songs from it, including “Hard to Handle,” “Jealous Again” and “She Talks to Angels.”

Fellow rockers Dirty Honey opened (notably, their lead singer is a Niskayuna native).

