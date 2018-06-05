Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Saratoga After Dark
Around 500 people came out to Prime at Saratoga National to support the Universal Preservation Hall. (Dori Fitzpatrick)
View Gallery
11 Photos
Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken_5

UPH Board Members Bob Egielski, Tonya Pellegrini-Lawrence and Rob Coughlin and UPH Campaign Director Teddy Foster. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken_2

(from left) Chris Ryan, Nancy Ravena and Jim Dorsey. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken-7

(from left) Joanne Tarantino, Robin Kish and Matt Karlitz. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken-6

(from left) Ed Hart, Phil Klein and Mary Harrison. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken_1

Stewart's Shops employees manning the bar. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken_4

(from left) Mackenzie Zarzycki, Kate Brennan and Jessica Strang. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken-9

Sinclair Saratoga Owner Hilary Morrison prepares a drink with her teammates. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken-8

Team Pure Barre. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken-10

Team Baby Bumps makes its grand entrance. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken-3

(from left) Stephanie Erwin, Kara-Leigh Charron, Jodie McGough, Amanda Hammond, Jodie Harper and Stacy Lloyd. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Bottoms Up, Saratoga! (For A Great Cause)

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party was as competitive as ever.

Shaken-11

(from left) DJ Trumastr, UPH Board Member Andrew Meader and UPH Campaign Director Teddy Foster. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Saratoga Springs showed its competitive side at the sixth annual Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party on May 17, which once again pitted local businesses against one another in a competition to serve the most drinks—and earn the most tips. All of the money earned by the teams was then used to benefit the renovation of the Universal Preservation Hall (UPH), a performing arts education and entertainment venue located in a historic church on Washington Street in Downtown Saratoga.

Eight teams battled it out, one-on-one, under strings of yellow lights on the spacious patio of Prime at Saratoga National. The matchups were Adirondack Trust Company versus Stewart’s Shops, Pure Barre versus Sinclair Saratoga, Baby Bumps versus Julie & Co. Realty and DeCrescente Distributing Company versus Phinney Design Group. After holding a solid lead throughout most of the competition, Adirondack Trust Company was ultimately bested by DeCrescente, which raised more than $12,000 in tips. In all, more than $45,000 was raised for UPH.

“This year, the teams were on their game and highly competitive,” says Teddy Foster, Campaign Director for UPH. “They choreographed wonderful entrances”—think loud theme songs, T-shirts being thrown into the crowd, air horns blasting and even a cow mascot (for the Stewart’s team, naturally)—“and they were really in it to win it.” Why has Shaken & Stirred become such a Saratoga staple? “People love it because it’s in a beautiful location, it’s for UPH—which a lot of people love—and it’s easy: You don’t have to get dressed up, there’s no cover charge and it’s all just about enjoying yourself,” Foster says. “It’s like the unofficial kickoff to the summer.”

Next year’s event has already been scheduled, Foster tells me. It’s May 16, 2019—same time, same place. I’ll be there, margarita (and tip) in hand.

Natalie Moore

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.