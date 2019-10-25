‘Brady Bunch’ Actress Eve Plumb To Narrate ‘Kris Kringle’ Musical Live At Proctors

Eve Plumb, who portrayed Jan Brady on TV sitcom 'The Brady Bunch,' will be narrating 'Kris Kringle The Musical' this December at Proctors.

Here’s the story…of a lovely lady. Yes, folks, get ready, because the Capital Region’s about to get a dose of the Brady Bunch just in time for the upcoming holiday season. From December 14-15, Schenectady’s Proctors will be hosting performances of a brand-new musical, aptly titled Kris Kringle The Musical, a family-friendly origin story of that portly fellow in the red-and-white getup, who, if your children are good boys and girls, will use your chimney as his own personal gift-giving Hyperloop.

The best part, though? The musical will be narrated, live, by actress Eve Plumb, otherwise known as America’s best-known middle daughter, Jan Brady. She’s also since starred in TV series such as Crashing, Blue Bloods, The Path and Army Wives, as well as the 2016 revival of well-known musical Grease: Live. You may have also recently caught her in the HGTV special A Very Brady Renovation, where original Brady Bunch cast members—including Maureen McCormick (Marcia Brady), Chris Knight (Peter Brady) and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady), took part in a renovation of the original Brady home in Studio City, CA (used only for exterior shots), which HGTV purchased in 2018 for $3.5 million.

The Kris Kringle musical has actually been Xmas season-ready since November 2017, when it made its debut at performance venue Town Hall in New York City, with famed Peter Pan portrayer Cathy Rigby doing the narration.

Tickets to the musical, which runs from Saturday, December 14 (2pm and 8pm performances) and Sunday, December 15 (2pm), cost $20–$60. They’re currently available for purchase here.