fbpx

‘Brady Bunch’ Actress Eve Plumb To Narrate ‘Kris Kringle’ Musical Live At Proctors

Plumb, who played middle daughter, Jan, on the popular TV series, will serve as the narrator for 'Kris Kringle The Musical' December 14-15.

Eve Plumb, who portrayed Jan Brady on TV sitcom 'The Brady Bunch,' will be narrating 'Kris Kringle The Musical' this December at Proctors.

Here’s the story…of a lovely lady. Yes, folks, get ready, because the Capital Region’s about to get a dose of the Brady Bunch just in time for the upcoming holiday season. From December 14-15, Schenectady’s Proctors will be hosting performances of a brand-new musical, aptly titled Kris Kringle The Musical, a family-friendly origin story of that portly fellow in the red-and-white getup, who, if your children are good boys and girls, will use your chimney as his own personal gift-giving Hyperloop.

The best part, though? The musical will be narrated, live, by actress Eve Plumb, otherwise known as America’s best-known middle daughter, Jan Brady. She’s also since starred in TV series such as Crashing, Blue Bloods, The Path and Army Wives, as well as the 2016 revival of well-known musical Grease: Live. You may have also recently caught her in the HGTV special A Very Brady Renovation, where original Brady Bunch cast members—including Maureen McCormick (Marcia Brady), Chris Knight (Peter Brady) and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady), took part in a renovation of the original Brady home in Studio City, CA (used only for exterior shots), which HGTV purchased in 2018 for $3.5 million.

The Kris Kringle musical has actually been Xmas season-ready since November 2017, when it made its debut at performance venue Town Hall in New York City, with famed Peter Pan portrayer Cathy Rigby doing the narration.

Tickets to the musical, which runs from Saturday, December 14 (2pm and 8pm performances) and Sunday, December 15 (2pm), cost $20–$60. They’re currently available for purchase here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 