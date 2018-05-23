British Horse-Racing Reporter Grabs Runaway Racehorse Live On TV

Hayley Moore, who works for British horse-racing TV channel, At The Races, reined the horse in, mid-stride.

I’ve been in the Grandstand and at the rail for a lot of races at Saratoga Race Course—and one thing I’ve never seen is a runaway racehorse. Sure, sometimes horses have a tough time being loaded into the gate before a race—or throw their riders and are quickly corralled during one—but one that gets loose sans jockey? Never.

That’s exactly what happened following a seven-plus furlong race (just under a mile) at Chepstow Racecourse in Monmouthshire, Wales, on May 23. Just a single furlong in, and one of the horses in a 12-horse field, Give Em A Clump, threw his rider and then made a run for it. With some split-second thinking, Hayley Moore, a reporter for the British horse-racing TV channel, At The Races, stood her ground in front of the charging horse, grabbed his reins in mid stride and brought him to an incredible halt. All on live TV. (You can actually see her earpiece/microphone cable hanging from the back of her dress, as she gets up and unbelievably, seems completely fine, with the wherewithal to pat the horse on the side and take off his saddle.)

Moore’s no amateur in the horse business; her father is a famous horse trainer and her brother is thought to be one of the top jockeys in the world, per At The Races. Moore’s also ridden horses herself.

After the amazing feat, Moore said, “Give Em A Clump…I just couldn’t bear to see him go out on another lap, so I thought I’d go for it.” Watch the amazing video below.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian, graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and a Skidmore College "fac brat." Levith’s work has appeared in Esquire, Playboy and Men's Health.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.