Buy This! Broadway Bounty In Downtown Saratoga Springs

Broadway's a shopper's paradise. So 'saratoga living' set out on a mini shopping spree.

Begonia Ankle Booties from Yellow Boutique ($45). (Natalie Moore)

There’s no denying the inescapable allure of Downtown Saratoga Springs. For a bundled up, hot chocolate-fueled wintry walk, Broadway can’t be beat. That’s due, in large part, to the many locally owned, small-town shops and boutiques that line the Spa City’s main drag, all luring you to escape the cold. On a recent Friday, the saratoga living team gave in to the seductive window displays and went on a bit of a shopping spree. Here are some of our favorite items from our retail therapy.

(Natalie Moore)

1. Sassafras Charlie Horse Stool

G. Willikers Toys & Games ($110)
Seriously, what’s cuter (and more Saratoga) than this toddler-sized stuffed stool?

(Natalie Moore)

2. BioLite CampStove 2

Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company ($199.95)
Camping trips will never be the same with this portable campfire—which also charges your phone!

3. Heritage Classics Three-Soap Set

Menges & Curtis Apothecary ($29)
These colorful, plant-based soaps are infused with several Caswell-Massey’s top men’s fragrances. 

4. Begonia Ankle Bootie (see above)

Yellow Boutique ($45)
These chic snakeskin booties are the perfect (affordable) statement piece for a casual Friday look.

(Natalie Moore)

5. Delizia Almond-Stuffed Olives Manzanilla

Saratoga Olive Oil ($18.95)
Whether you like olives or not, you can’t deny the beauty of these jarred delicacies. Hostess gift?

(Natalie Moore)

6. Original Smoked Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky Outlet ($19.99)
Three words: Beef. Jerky. Outlet.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

