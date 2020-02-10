Buy This! Broadway Bounty In Downtown Saratoga Springs

There’s no denying the inescapable allure of Downtown Saratoga Springs. For a bundled up, hot chocolate-fueled wintry walk, Broadway can’t be beat. That’s due, in large part, to the many locally owned, small-town shops and boutiques that line the Spa City’s main drag, all luring you to escape the cold. On a recent Friday, the saratoga living team gave in to the seductive window displays and went on a bit of a shopping spree. Here are some of our favorite items from our retail therapy.

1. Sassafras Charlie Horse Stool

G. Willikers Toys & Games ($110)

Seriously, what’s cuter (and more Saratoga) than this toddler-sized stuffed stool?

2. BioLite CampStove 2

Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company ($199.95)

Camping trips will never be the same with this portable campfire—which also charges your phone!

3. Heritage Classics Three-Soap Set

Menges & Curtis Apothecary ($29)

These colorful, plant-based soaps are infused with several Caswell-Massey’s top men’s fragrances.

4. Begonia Ankle Bootie (see above)

Yellow Boutique ($45)

These chic snakeskin booties are the perfect (affordable) statement piece for a casual Friday look.

5. Delizia Almond-Stuffed Olives Manzanilla

Saratoga Olive Oil ($18.95)

Whether you like olives or not, you can’t deny the beauty of these jarred delicacies. Hostess gift?

6. Original Smoked Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky Outlet ($19.99)

Three words: Beef. Jerky. Outlet.