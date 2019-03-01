Business Spotlight: Witt Construction Builds Exquisite Custom And Semi-Custom Homes In Saratoga And The Capital Region

With more than 30 years of homebuilding experience, and hundreds of stunning, award-winning homes to prove it, Witt Construction, Inc. is the business of choice for custom and semi-custom homes in Saratoga Springs and the Capital Region. Founded by John Witt in 1987, Witt Construction and its team of experts personalize every project to meet the needs and expectations of each client. From budget analysis and cost estimates, to site selection and design specifics, Witt Construction expertly handles every step of the process, turning dream homes into a reality. saratoga living recently got to chat with John Witt, President and Founder of Witt Construction, about what goes into building one of his beautiful homes.

Thirty years is a long time. What went into opening Witt Construction?

A lot! It was just a summer job; I started out as a framer and got the building bug. While I traveled the world on the US Ski Team, I studied and read everything I could on architecture and the building business.

What does Witt do better than other homebuilders in the area?

Our custom homes are designed for the scale of our client’s lifestyle, whether they be young professionals, families or empty nesters. They’re also designed to function well in their environment. For instance, for a project in the country, we’d build a house that fits in with the vernacular of the countryside. The spaces we construct communicate with their outside surroundings and views.

How much are clients involved in customizing their homes?

People have a tendency of not wanting to go through designing and building a custom home because it’s a daunting process. We understand that. What we do is try to guide them through the process as smoothly as possible. Some clients make most of the decisions, and others rely on our expert team to do all the work. Either way, we adjust to what each client has in mind.

Who’s your ideal customer?

I love the diverse customers we’ve had, from the Riggi Palazzo Mansion on North Broadway to smaller homes and mid-size remodels as well. We produce houses and neighborhoods that are mentally stimulating, aesthetically pleasing and that fit into the Saratoga aesthetic. Our goal is to build homes that will be timeless in design and last for hundred of years.