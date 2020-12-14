2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10
The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.
Albany Distilling Co. and Purdy's Discount Wine and Liquor were the drink sponsors of the event. (Alyssa Salerno)
Patti Veitch (right), one of the 10 Capital Region Gives Back honorees, celebrating at Putnam Place with Dawn Kearns. (Alyssa Salerno)
The evening's program was shown on Putnam Place's 17-foot LED screen. (Alyssa Salerno)
(From left) Matt Chauvin, Bruce Steves, Ken Rotondo and Empire Media Network Chair Anthony Ianniello. (Alyssa Salerno)
Jodi Leuchten, owner of 30 Lake, which provided the evening's food. (Alyssa Salerno)
The evening's host, Heather Kovar, an anchor for CBS 6 News. (Alyssa Salerno)
A look at the socially distanced guests at Putnam Place. (Alyssa Salerno)
(From left) AJ Ianniello, Peter Ianniello, Greg Kerber and guest. (Alyssa Salerno)
(From left) Abby Ingraham, Robin Dalton, Carly Conners and Steve Struss. (Alyssa Salerno)
Frankie Cavone of Mirth Films at work behind the scenes. (Alyssa Salerno)
(From left) Seana Moser, Empire Media Network CEO Abby Tegnelia and COO Tina Galante.
Honoree Denise Dubois (second from right) celebrating at 677 Prime with friends and family.
'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living' Managing Editor Natalie Moore and her parents, Paul Moore and Lori Moore, at 677 Prime.
Capital Region Gives Back honoree Kristen Garzone and her husband, Steve Garzone.
(From left) 'Capital Region Living' Sales Manager Tara Buffa, Kristen Garzone, Natalie Moore.
The view of Corning Tower displaying the "NY Tough" motto, as seen from the window of 677 Prime.
Honoree Ramón Domínguez celebrating at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.
Ramón Domínguez celebrated at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, of which he is a member.
Empire Media Network Editorial Director Will Levith tuning into the virtual event from home.
Honoree Heather Straughter tuning in from home with her husband, Brian Straughter.
Capital Region Gives Back honoree Allison Meyers, who raised the most money for her organization of all the honorees, tuned in on Zoom with her husband and three sons.
On December 10, Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living hosted a COVID-safe, hybrid virtual-live celebration—the first of its kind in the Capital Region—honoring 10 local philanthropic superstars and their organizations and raising funds for all 10. All said and done, more than $15,000 was raised for the organizations represented at the event.
What was the night like at the live, socially distanced parties, as well as in the comfort of guests’ homes? Check out the photo gallery at the top of this page. You’ll see scenes from Saratoga’s Putnam Place and Albany’s 677 Prime, as well as snapshots of the honorees tuning in from home—or as was the case for honoree Ramón Domínguez, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame!
Click on the above photo to page through the rest of the images.