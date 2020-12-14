2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

Capital Region Gives Back honoree Allison Meyers, who raised the most money for her organization of all the honorees, tuned in on Zoom with her husband and three sons.

Capital Region Gives Back honoree Allison Meyers, who raised the most money for her organization of all the honorees, tuned in on Zoom with her husband and three sons.

Capital Region Gives Back honoree Allison Meyers, who raised the most money for her organization of all the honorees, tuned in on Zoom with her husband and three sons.

Ramón Domínguez celebrated at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, of which he is a member.

The view of Corning Tower displaying the "NY Tough" motto, as seen from the window of 677 Prime.

Honoree Denise Dubois (second from right) celebrating at 677 Prime with friends and family.

Patti Veitch (right), one of the 10 Capital Region Gives Back honorees, celebrating at Putnam Place with Dawn Kearns. (Alyssa Salerno)

Albany Distilling Co. and Purdy's Discount Wine and Liquor were the drink sponsors of the event. (Alyssa Salerno)

On December 10, Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living hosted a COVID-safe, hybrid virtual-live celebration—the first of its kind in the Capital Region—honoring 10 local philanthropic superstars and their organizations and raising funds for all 10. All said and done, more than $15,000 was raised for the organizations represented at the event.

What was the night like at the live, socially distanced parties, as well as in the comfort of guests’ homes? Check out the photo gallery at the top of this page. You’ll see scenes from Saratoga’s Putnam Place and Albany’s 677 Prime, as well as snapshots of the honorees tuning in from home—or as was the case for honoree Ramón Domínguez, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame!

Click on the above photo to page through the rest of the images.