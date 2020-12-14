fbpx

2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

Capital Region Gives Back honoree Allison Meyers, who raised the most money for her organization of all the honorees, tuned in on Zoom with her husband and three sons.
View Gallery
31 Photos
Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB1

Table décor at Putnam Place. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB2

Albany Distilling Co. and Purdy's Discount Wine and Liquor were the drink sponsors of the event. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB4

Patti Veitch (right), one of the 10 Capital Region Gives Back honorees, celebrating at Putnam Place with Dawn Kearns. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB6

The evening's program was shown on Putnam Place's 17-foot LED screen. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB7

(From left) Matt Chauvin, Bruce Steves, Ken Rotondo and Empire Media Network Chair Anthony Ianniello. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB8

Former NFL player Bob Reed (in back) with guests. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB5

Jodi Leuchten, owner of 30 Lake, which provided the evening's food. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB9

(From left) Seana Moser and Jen Rodgers. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB10

The evening's host, Heather Kovar, an anchor for CBS 6 News. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB11

A look at the socially distanced guests at Putnam Place. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB12

(From left) AJ Ianniello, Peter Ianniello, Greg Kerber and guest. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB13

(From left) Abby Ingraham, Robin Dalton, Carly Conners and Steve Struss. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB14

Frankie Cavone of Mirth Films at work behind the scenes. (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB24

Empire Media Network's Alyssa Salerno.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB25

(From left) Seana Moser, Empire Media Network CEO Abby Tegnelia and COO Tina Galante.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB16

Honoree Denise Dubois (second from right) celebrating at 677 Prime with friends and family.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB17

A sample of the hors d'oeuvres served at 677 Prime.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB15

'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living' Managing Editor Natalie Moore and her parents, Paul Moore and Lori Moore, at 677 Prime.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB18

Honoree Denise Dubois and her husband, Bill DeLuca.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB19

Capital Region Gives Back honoree Kristen Garzone and her husband, Steve Garzone.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB20

(From left) 'Capital Region Living' Sales Manager Tara Buffa, Kristen Garzone, Natalie Moore.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB22

The view of Corning Tower displaying the "NY Tough" motto, as seen from the window of 677 Prime.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB41

Honoree Ramón Domínguez celebrating at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB42

Ramón Domínguez celebrated at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, of which he is a member.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB21

Empire Media Network Editorial Director Will Levith tuning into the virtual event from home.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB26

Honoree Martel Catalano tuning in from home.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB27

Honoree Dominick Purnomo tuning in from home.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB29

Honoree Rachel Hye Youn Rupright tuning in from home.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB30

Honoree Heather Straughter tuning in from home with her husband, Brian Straughter.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB31

Honoree Lawrence Edelson tuning in from home.

Saratoga Living
2020 Capital Region Gives Back: Scenes From the Virtual-Live Event on December 10

The event, which was hosted by 'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living,' brought guests together at three locations and via YouTube.

CRGB23

Capital Region Gives Back honoree Allison Meyers, who raised the most money for her organization of all the honorees, tuned in on Zoom with her husband and three sons.

On December 10, Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living hosted a COVID-safe, hybrid virtual-live celebration—the first of its kind in the Capital Region—honoring 10 local philanthropic superstars and their organizations and raising funds for all 10. All said and done, more than $15,000 was raised for the organizations represented at the event.

What was the night like at the live, socially distanced parties, as well as in the comfort of guests’ homes? Check out the photo gallery at the top of this page. You’ll see scenes from Saratoga’s Putnam Place and Albany’s 677 Prime, as well as snapshots of the honorees tuning in from home—or as was the case for honoree Ramón Domínguez, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame!

Click on the above photo to page through the rest of the images.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: annette@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 