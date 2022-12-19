Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Saratoga without Capital Region Gives Back, our fourth annual event that highlights 10 local do-gooders and raises moneys for the 10 nonprofits they represent. This year’s fundraiser was held on Thursday, December 15 at Putnam Place and saw a whopping $14,165 raised by the more than 200 guests in attendance.

The elegant evening began with tunes by DJ BoyBoy, complimentary wines from Freixenet, tequila samples from One With Life Tequila and an impressive Italian spread by Old Daley Custom Catering. At around 7:30pm, emcee (and Gives Back alum!) Christina Arangio from NEWS10 ABC took the stage to introduce the 10 honorees, eliciting a few tears in the crowd as she told their heart-wrenching stories. After all the honorees had been recognized (they each received a gorgeous bouquet by Samantha Nass Floral Design and a memento by Awards by Walsh), Arangio announced the winner of the friendly competition to raise the most money: Dan Graham, who was representing Argyle’s Lucky Puppy Rescue. Graham then said a few words, acknowledging the amazing work done by his fellow Gives Back honorees and pledging to make a personal donation to each of their nonprofits. As winner of this year’s competition, Graham will have his funds raised matched by Empire Media Network chair Anthony Ianniello.