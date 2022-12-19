fbpx

Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

(Zack Skowronek)
View Gallery 59 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03276

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC02986

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03005

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03013

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03014

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03034

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03036

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03042

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03046

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03048

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03049

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03056

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03060

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03061

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03067

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03068

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03072

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03073

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03074

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03078

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03090

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03093

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03096

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03100

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03101

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03108

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03111

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03112

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03114

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03122

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03131

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03132

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03137

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03142

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03143

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03147

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03149

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03150

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03152

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03155

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03162

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03167

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03168

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03170

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03171

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03196

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03199

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03207

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03226

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03230

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03243

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03245

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03253

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03260

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03271

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03286

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03300

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03302

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Capital Region Gives Back Raises More Than $14,000 for Charities and Nonprofits

More than 200 people came out to support 10 worthy causes on December 15.

DSC03305

(Zack Skowronek)

Source:

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Saratoga without Capital Region Gives Back, our fourth annual event that highlights 10 local do-gooders and raises moneys for the 10 nonprofits they represent. This year’s fundraiser was held on Thursday, December 15 at Putnam Place and saw a whopping $14,165 raised by the more than 200 guests in attendance.

The elegant evening began with tunes by DJ BoyBoy, complimentary wines from Freixenet, tequila samples from One With Life Tequila and an impressive Italian spread by Old Daley Custom Catering. At around 7:30pm, emcee (and Gives Back alum!) Christina Arangio from NEWS10 ABC took the stage to introduce the 10 honorees, eliciting a few tears in the crowd as she told their heart-wrenching stories. After all the honorees had been recognized (they each received a gorgeous bouquet by Samantha Nass Floral Design and a memento by Awards by Walsh), Arangio announced the winner of the friendly competition to raise the most money: Dan Graham, who was representing Argyle’s Lucky Puppy Rescue. Graham then said a few words, acknowledging the amazing work done by his fellow Gives Back honorees and pledging to make a personal donation to each of their nonprofits. As winner of this year’s competition, Graham will have his funds raised matched by Empire Media Network chair Anthony Ianniello.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 