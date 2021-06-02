The Capital Region’s Ultimate Golf Guide

There’s no question about it: Golf is super-hot right now. The sport owes its new life—believe it or not—to the pandemic. Last summer, while we couldn’t sit at a bar without ordering food, and we couldn’t go see our beloved musicians at SPAC or go to our county fairs, we could hit the local links and play a round of golf, all while enjoying the sunshine and being able to take our masks off! So, this summer, Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living are celebrating the courses that got us through the darkest days of quarantine, from Columbia to Warren counties. And while you’ll certainly have plenty more activities to keep you busy this year, don’t forget that you made it through lockdown, and these golf courses helped you do it. See you on the green!

Brookhaven Golf Course

333 Alpine Meadows Rd, Porter Corners

Located in the beautiful foothills of the Adirondacks, Brookhaven Golf Course is “not your ordinary walk in the woods.” The course itself has its own distinct personality and challenges, making it fun for golfers of all abilities, and the onsite restaurant, The View at Brookhaven, serves up affordable favorites such as chicken parmesan and shepherd’s pie with, you guessed it, a view.

518.893.7458 | brookhavengolfcourse.com

Copake Country Club

44 Golf Course Rd, Craryville

“Public Golf, Private Quality” is the motto of Copake Country Club, a 160-acre,

18-hole golf course nestled in the foothills of the Berkshire and Catskill mountains. Celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer, Copake features pure greens and meticulously maintained terrain, more than 15 different membership rates, weekday specials for local service workers, discounted twilight packages and a rustic-chic restaurant overlooking the fairways.

518.325.0019 | copakecountryclub.com

Cronin’s Golf Resort

Golf Course Rd, Warrensburg

Cronin’s Golf Resort has proudly been serving New York’s North Country for more than 75 years. Five generations of Cronins have operated the resort, which, located on the Hudson River, is known for its breathtaking views of the Adirondacks. Spend an afternoon playing Cronin’s 18-hole, par 70 course, or stay for the whole weekend in one of the resort’s motel units or cottages.

518.623.9336 | croninsgolfresort.com

Pioneer Hills Golf Course

3230 Galway Rd, Ballston Spa

Nestled between the majestic pines and abundant wetlands in Western Saratoga County, Ballston Spa’s Pioneer Hills Golf Course is perfect for players of all levels. In addition to its 18-hole, par 70 course, Pioneer Hills has outdoor seating with lunch served daily and a fully stocked bar for all your beverage needs. Friday night scrambles begin at 5pm…call the pro shop at the number below to join in the fun.

518.885.7000 | pioneerhillsgolf.com

Saratoga Lake Golf Club

35 Grace Moore Rd, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Lake Golf Club is a par 72 public golf course located in the heart of a

lush forest just outside of Downtown Saratoga Springs. It’s one of the most relaxing courses in Upstate New York; every round takes players past sparkling ponds, beautiful wetlands and views of Saratoga Lake. Post-round, golfers can enjoy drinks, snacks or dinner on the spacious patio or deck of The Hideaway, the club’s onsite restaurant.

518.581.6616 | saratogalakegolf.com

Wolferts Roost Country Club

120 Van Rensselaer Blvd, Albany

Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown Albany, Wolferts Roost offers unparalleled views of the Berkshire Mountains and the exciting vistas that are traditionally found in Upstate New York. Above all, Wolferts Roost is a family club that provides members with a wide variety of sporting, social and culinary experiences for all ages in a safe and luxurious environment.

518.449.3223 | wolfertsroost.com