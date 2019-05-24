fbpx

‘Capital Region Living’ Hosts Annual BestieFest

The May 20 event celebrated winners of the magazine's annual Bestie Awards.

BestieFest
(From left) Former NewsChannel 13 anchor Phil Bayly, NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Bob Kovachick (McPherson Photography)
CRL1

(McPherson Photography)

CRL2

(McPherson Photography)

CRL3

(McPherson Photography)

CRL4

(McPherson Photography)

CRL6

(McPherson Photography)

CRL7

(McPherson Photography)

CRL8

(McPherson Photography)

CRL9

(McPherson Photography)

CRL10

(McPherson Photography)

CRL11

(McPherson Photography)

CRL12

(McPherson Photography)

CRL13

(McPherson Photography)

CRL14

(McPherson Photography)

CRL15

(McPherson Photography)

CRL16

(McPherson Photography)

CRL17

(McPherson Photography)

CRL18

(McPherson Photography)

CRL19

(McPherson Photography)

CRL20

(McPherson Photography)

CRL21

(McPherson Photography)

CRL22

(McPherson Photography)

CRL23

(McPherson Photography)

CRL24

(McPherson Photography)

CRL25

(McPherson Photography)

CRL27

(McPherson Photography)

CRL28

(McPherson Photography)

CRL29

(McPherson Photography)

CRL30

(McPherson Photography)

CRL31

(McPherson Photography)

CRL32

(McPherson Photography)

CRL33

(McPherson Photography)

CRL34

(McPherson Photography)

CRL35

(McPherson Photography)

To honor the winners of the 2019 Bestie Awards, Capital Region Living Magazine‘s annual people’s choice awards that celebrate the best of the Capital Region, the magazine hosted its 4th annual BestieFest on May 20 at The Century House in Latham. Bestie winners, in categories spanning food & drink, people and places, were invited to attend, and those who did received a plaque commemorating their win. BestieFest attendees were treated to food stations provided by Century House, Arias Wine provided by DeCrescente Distributing, a photo booth and swag bags.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

