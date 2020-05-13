fbpx

The Capital Region Is One Step Away From First Phase Of Reopening

The only criterion standing in the way of phase one is a 14-day decline in hospital deaths.

The Capital Region is one criterion away from beginning its phased reopening following the COVID-19 crisis. (I Love New York)

New York State’s recently launched interactive map, tracking regional reopenings, has quickly become a daily must-visit. And as it stands today, the Capital Region is on the cusp of beginning phase one of its reopening.

As Saratoga Living has reported in the last few days, the Capital Region began the week having met five of the seven criteria to begin the long, phased reopening process. To jog your memory, the seven criteria are as follows: a 14-day decline in hospitalizations (or a three-day average of less than 15 new hospitalizations); a 14-day decline in hospitalized deaths (or a three-day average of under five new ones); a three-day rolling average of under two new hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents; the share of total hospital beds available is under the 30 percent threshold; the share of total ICU beds available is under the 30 percent threshold; 30 residents per 1,000 that are being tested monthly (seven-day average of new tests per day); and 30 contact tracers per 100,000 resident (or to meet the current infection rate).

The lone criterion keeping the Capital Region from reopening at the moment is a 14-day decline in hospitalized deaths, or a three-day average of under five new ones.

The four-phase reopening process will look something like this:

Phase 1: businesses that can reopen include construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail (curbside pickup) and agriculture/forestry/fishing

Phase 2: professional services, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support and real estate/rental leasing

Phase 3: restaurants/food services and hotels/accommodations

Phase 4: arts/entertainment/recreation and education

The predicted average between each phase, which is wholly dependent on whether the phase successfully occurs without infection rates rising, is about two weeks.

At present, just three regions have met all of the criteria to begin their phased reopening after this Friday, May 15: the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier. Along with the Capital Region, Central New York and the North Country are also one criterion away from reopening. Western New York, the Mid-Hudson region and Long Island have met five of the seven criteria, while New York City has met just four.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 