fbpx

Capital Region Philanthropist And Businesswoman, Jane Golub, Dies At 80

A former teacher, businesswoman and community leader, Golub was best known in the area for her generosity.

Jane Golub
Businesswoman and philanthropist Jane Golub died yesterday afternoon at age 80. (PBS)

The Capital Region has lost one of its philanthropic titans. Jane Golub, who split her career between teaching, business and community leadership—and was known for her immense generosity—died on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles. She was 80.

Golub, along with her husband, Neil, who is Price Chopper’s current Chairman of the Board, gave to a staggering number of local and national causes throughout her lifetime. Just a small cross-section of the organizations the Golubs gave to include the Lake Luzerne-based Double H Ranch, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Neil was a coanchor for the local MDA Jerry Lewis telethon for more than 30 years), the Special Olympics, the Girl Scouts of America, St. Jude Children’s Hospital (Jane was the longtime face of the Capital Region’s branch of the charity) and the American Cancer Society. Jane, a breast cancer survivor, who also suffered from atrial fibrillation, and her husband also underwrote the Neil and Jane Golub Breast & Heart Health Center at Ellis Medicine’s Bellevue Woman’s Center in Niskayuna. She and her husband also contributed generously to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

In an interview with saratoga living last year, Neil noted that “most of the family charity comes from Jane and myself, much of what we give is personal as opposed to corporate, and when we do give corporately, we give as generous as we can be.”

Besides her incredible generosity, Golub spent 25 years as a third-grade teacher in the Niskayuna Central School District. (She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1959 with a BA in English, later earning a Master’s in education from the State University of New York, Oneonta.)

Additionally, Jane spent two decades working as part of her family-run business, Price Chopper Supermarkets, first as Manager of Samples and Sales in the ’80s and ’90s, and most recently, as Director of In-Store Marketing.

Golub also held the title of Co-President at the Schenectady Museum & Planetarium.

 

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.