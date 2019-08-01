fbpx

CAPTAIN’s Unbridled Affair Honors Community Leaders

Bill and Betty Casey, Lisa Malloy and ReRun Inc. were honored for their commitment to bettering the community at the July 25 event.

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)
Saratoga Living
2019 CAPTAIN Gala 0078

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Ava and Audra Higgins

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Ava and the Townes

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Bellhouse

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Bill & Betty Casey

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Bill Lubin and Eric Catricala

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Board pic

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Browns Ruth and Turner

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Byk Sue and Molloy

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Camardos

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Catricalas & Walshes

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Christine Shepard

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Crowd shot

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
CVD_3437

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Denise and Spectrum

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
E

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Elayne Gold

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Eric & Kelly Catricala

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Esther speaking

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Fern and Bob Brown

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Gail (Patti's friend)

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Helen Wilson and guest

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
J

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Jen and Jim Howard

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Jens Lobb

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Jess and Steph

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Jessica Leonard

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
K

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Kit Yezzi and Nathan Towne

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
L

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Lamberts

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Lisa Molloy and Sue

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Luibrands Daly Emily & Susie Malinowski

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
M

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Melissa Ward

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Miriam Allen

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Pam Allers

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Patty Ron and Sue

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Puglieses and D

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
R

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Rock Voices solo

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Silent Auction

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Walshes Dan Bazile and Sheryl

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Walt and June

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

Saratoga Living
Zitos & Molloy

(Cathy Duffy/CAPTAIN Community Human Services)

On Thursday, July 25th, CAPTAIN Community Human Services held its 11th annual An Unbridled Affair Gala at Saratoga City Center. The event, catered by Longfellows Restaurant, featured live and silent auctions, an honoree celebration, CAPTAIN CHS client highlights, a performance by community rock choir Rock Voices and dancing.

The night kicked off with a speech from Ester Sweet, a client of CAPTAIN CHS. She spoke about how CHS’s Getting Ahead program changed her life, and the lives of her two children, for the better. Esther is the very definition of CAPTAIN CHS’ mission: she came to CHS in a crisis and worked with the program to gain the confidence and self-sufficiency she needed to provide a better life for her and her children.

Following Esther’s heartwarming speech, Steve Byk and Dan Bazile paved a path for one of the Gala’s most successful live auctions yet, raising nearly $30,000 for CAPTAIN CHS programs. During dinner, Bill and Betty Casey, Lisa Malloy and ReRun Inc. were honored for their commitment to bettering the community. The Thoroughbred Easy Goer was also honored for touching the hearts of CAPTAIN CHS personnel and the Saratoga community at large.

Avatar
Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

