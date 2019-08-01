CAPTAIN’s Unbridled Affair Honors Community Leaders

On Thursday, July 25th, CAPTAIN Community Human Services held its 11th annual An Unbridled Affair Gala at Saratoga City Center. The event, catered by Longfellows Restaurant, featured live and silent auctions, an honoree celebration, CAPTAIN CHS client highlights, a performance by community rock choir Rock Voices and dancing.

The night kicked off with a speech from Ester Sweet, a client of CAPTAIN CHS. She spoke about how CHS’s Getting Ahead program changed her life, and the lives of her two children, for the better. Esther is the very definition of CAPTAIN CHS’ mission: she came to CHS in a crisis and worked with the program to gain the confidence and self-sufficiency she needed to provide a better life for her and her children.

Following Esther’s heartwarming speech, Steve Byk and Dan Bazile paved a path for one of the Gala’s most successful live auctions yet, raising nearly $30,000 for CAPTAIN CHS programs. During dinner, Bill and Betty Casey, Lisa Malloy and ReRun Inc. were honored for their commitment to bettering the community. The Thoroughbred Easy Goer was also honored for touching the hearts of CAPTAIN CHS personnel and the Saratoga community at large.