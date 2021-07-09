Interior Designer Caroline Cardone Burke’s 5 Tips for Perfecting the Equestrian-Inspired Home

Want to get your Saratoga home racing-season ready? Caroline Cardone Burke of Top Rail Interiors shares five interior design tips for turning your home into a tasteful equine-inspired sanctuary.

1. Saturated Colors

This historic wall covering, the pattern of which dates back to the 19th century, weaves together a range of jewel tones that inspired the palette for the rest of the house. The bold use of color in the entryway creates a historical atmosphere in this newly constructed home.

Get the look: Maison Braquenié “Le Grand Corail” wallcovering from Pierre Frey

2. Traditional Artwork

Oil paintings of dogs or horses, historic racing prints or black-and-white photos are all right at home in any classic, equestrian-inspired home.

Get the look: Scene from a Steeplechase: Another Hedge by Henry Thomas Alken from Encore Editions (similar styles also available at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame)

3. English Antiques

Classic British antiques fit perfectly in a horsey home. They might be a bit out of style right now, but I will always be a fan: Antiques add a patina of age you simply can’t achieve with modern furnishings.

Get the look: Custom English Oak Console Table from 1st Dibs

4. Bold Accents

Bronze table lamps with dark-toned shades, silver picture frames or trophies, as well as small framed oil paintings, make perfect accents for a decorative table. Bonus points if the

lamp’s base is a horse!

Get the look: Horse and Jockey Boy Lamp from Scully & Scully (available at Impressions of Saratoga)

5. Easy Floor Coverings

This specific runner is perfect for a home with children or dogs, or any household that tracks in a lot of dirt. I own a similar one and throw it right in the washing machine any time it gets dirty.

Get the look: Blue Heron Stripe Woven Cotton Rug from Annie Selke

Caroline Cardone Burke, an interior designer and principal at Saratoga-based Top Rail Interiors, has been creating equestrian-themed interiors for more than 15 years. With a background in architecture, she believes a well-designed room begins with thoughtful materials, and that Saratoga has a Victorian/Adirondack/equestrian style all its own.